On Sunday night before a game against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees will honor legendary shortstop Derek Jeter by retiring his No. 2 jersey.

Jeter, who hung up his spikes after the 2014 season, finished his impressive career with a .310 batting average, 3,465 hits and five World Series rings.

A historic franchise like the Yankees doesn't hand out low jersey numbers to just anyone, so Jeter was lucky to get it. However, there are a couple of different versions of the story of how he ended up with his now-iconic No. 2.

In a Q&A interview with ESPN's Karl Ravech, Ravech explains that he heard from former ESPN colleague and current Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter that Jeter was given a single-digit jersey number because, even at a young age, the Yankees knew Jeter was going to be special:

Ravech: I know Buck Showalter really well, and the story sort of goes, when he was asked what number you should have, 55, 61, he said, "Nope, he should have No. 2 because he's going to be great."

Jeter, however, remembered things a little differently, saying he thought he got the number because it was the smallest jersey (in terms of size) available at the time:

Jeter: Well, I appreciate it if that's what happened. You know, I was just always under the impression it was the smallest uniform. You know, Mike Gallego had it before me and, you know, when I came up, I was pretty thin and small. So, I just thought they gave me the smallest uniform.

During spring training the next year, though, Jeter told Ravech they almost switched his number to 17 because they didn't think he liked No. 2, but the star shortstop quickly set the record straight:

Jeter: You know, I was well-versed on the Yankee history, but I never thought about it when I got the No. 2. My dad won on the 13 in college, and, you know, I always tried to get 13 as much as I could. Jim Leyritz had it when I came up, and the following spring training they actually changed my number to 17, because they thought I just didn't want No. 2. And I went back and I said, "Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. You know, I do want No. 2." So, I think if you go back to the program in 1997 spring training. I was listed at No. 17.

Jeter made the right call sticking with No. 2, as now his jersey is synonymous with the all-time great Yankees.

In fact, after the Yankees retire his number on Sunday night, there will be no single-digit jersey numbers left (No. 0 aside).

In order from jersey No. 1 to jersey No. 9, the Yankees have honored Billy Martin, Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Joe Torre, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Bill Dickey (both No. 8) and Roger Maris with a jersey-retirement ceremony.

Whoever is the next star to go down in Yankee history and follow in Jeter's footsteps, one thing is for certain - they'll have a two-digit jersey number on their backs.

