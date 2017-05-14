Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Stephen Curry.

After Kawhi Leonard injury, San Antonio Spurs can't hold off red-hot Golden State Warriors

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Spurs jumped out to a 62-42 halftime lead against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals before disaster struck.

Kawhi Leonard, who missed Game 6 of the semifinals against the Houston Rockets, rolled his injured left ankle twice in the third quarter and had to exit a game in which he had already scored 26 points.

Even with LaMarcus Aldridge's huge effort (28/8/3) and Manu Ginobili's 17 points off the bench, the Spurs could only watch as the Warriors came all the way back to earn a 113-111 victory.

Steph Curry (40/7/3) led the way for Golden State, with Kevin Durant (34/5/4) also providing plenty of firepower during the comeback effort.

Game 2 will be played in Oakland on Tuesday night. If Leonard can't play, the Spurs will face a huge disadvantage from the opening tipoff as they try to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kawhi Leonard
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

JBL's latest comments on Roman Reigns will annoy some fans

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

The WWE star who really wants to play Vince McMahon in upcoming biopic

Donnarumma to leave Milan for PL side and it's not Manchester United [Sun]

Donnarumma to leave Milan for PL side and it's not Manchester United [Sun]

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Bray Wyatt reveals how much longer he plans on wrestling

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again