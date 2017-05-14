After Kawhi Leonard injury, San Antonio Spurs can't hold off red-hot Golden State Warriors

The Spurs jumped out to a 62-42 halftime lead against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals before disaster struck.

Kawhi Leonard, who missed Game 6 of the semifinals against the Houston Rockets, rolled his injured left ankle twice in the third quarter and had to exit a game in which he had already scored 26 points.

Even with LaMarcus Aldridge's huge effort (28/8/3) and Manu Ginobili's 17 points off the bench, the Spurs could only watch as the Warriors came all the way back to earn a 113-111 victory.

Steph Curry (40/7/3) led the way for Golden State, with Kevin Durant (34/5/4) also providing plenty of firepower during the comeback effort.

Game 2 will be played in Oakland on Tuesday night. If Leonard can't play, the Spurs will face a huge disadvantage from the opening tipoff as they try to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.