Kylian Mbappe is the name on everybody’s lips right now.

The teenager’s rise this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. Mbappe has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Monaco this season and is being linked with Europe’s biggest names, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Earlier in the month, Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the 18-year-old wondered had agreed to move to Los Blancos.

But according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, a move to Real is a long way from completion. Balague insists that Mbappe has offers from the Premier League - and offers that exceed Real’s.

“Mbappe's situation is that his family, who look after his interests, wanted him to stay one more year unless there were some crazy figures, then he had to think about it,” Balague told Sky Sports. “And those huge figures have arrived, both for Monaco and for the player.

“Quite clearly people talking on behalf of Real Madrid have let the media know that he 'said yes' to Real Madrid, but there is still a long way to go because there are bigger offers from the Premier League than the one that Real Madrid will put on the table, that is certain.

“Mbappe's family are playing it cool and waiting to see because they know that he will be wanted by every top side in Europe. We will keep an eye on it.”

Mbappe was brilliant against Lille

Mbappe wasn’t on the scoresheet in Monaco’s 4-0 win over Lille last night but he still produced one of his best performances of the season.

The Frenchman recorded two assists as Leonardo Jardim’s side increased their grip on the Ligue 1 title.

Monaco need just a point against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday to secure their first league title since 2000.

And they have Mbappe to thank for being in such a healthy position.

Mbappe recorded two assists

The youngster produced two exquisite assists. He showed a mixture of speed, movement, skill and composure for the first, and the second was a wonderful one touch volley into Radamel Falcao’s path.

