Without Christian Benteke’s goals, Crystal Palace would have found staying in the Premier League significantly more difficult over the past few weeks.

The Belgian striker, who the Eagles signed from Liverpool last August in a deal worth an initial £27 million, scored six goals in the team’s final nine matches of the campaign.

After netting a brace at Anfield on April 23, Benteke didn’t score in Palace’s next three matches against Tottenham, Burnley and Manchester City, and it’s no coincidence Sam Allardyce’s side failed to pick up a single point from any of those games.

However, the 26-year-old returned to the scoresheet during Sunday’s crunch match against Hull City at Selhurst Park, netting the second goal in a convincing 4-0 victory.

Hull were subsequently relegated to the Championship and the huge fee Palace forked out for Benteke now looks entirely justified.

Palace finish the season at Old Trafford

Allardyce’s side could even finish the season 11th in the Premier League table if results go their way over the next six days.

In order for that to happen, they would need to secure a victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford next Sunday, but their chances of winning are enhanced with Jose Mourinho expected to deploy a second-string side ahead of the Europa League final three days later.

Benteke has scored 15 league goals so far this term

Benteke will be hoping to improve his Premier League goals tally at the Theatre of Dreams.

He currently has 15 goals to his name - the same number as Jermain Defoe and Eden Hazard - but will be aiming to move closer to his career-best tally of 19, scored with Aston Villa during the 2012-13 campaign.

Benteke embarrasses himself on Twitter

Despite his heroics against Hull, Benteke found himself being mocked on social media on Sunday evening after making a classic mistake on Twitter and Instagram.

Remember when Victor Anichebe accidentally started a tweet with “Can you tweet something like:” earlier this season?

Well, pretty much the same thing happened to Benteke this weekend.

He started his tweet with “Caption:”

That tweet was subsequently deleted and replaced by this...

In case you weren’t aware, some footballers - including both Anichebe and Benteke - are sent copy to tweet out by press officers and the like in order to avoid any embarrassment.

But as you can see, it sometimes has the complete opposite effect.

Benteke's second Twitter gaffe of the season

This isn’t the first time this season Benteke has embarrassed himself on Twitter.

Back in August, after signing for Palace, he wrote that he’d signed for Burnley in his bio.

"Oops my bad lol[.] Yes I signed for CPFC and not Burnley,” he later tweeted.

"Sorry for the little mistake. The person who manages my Twitter got a little confused."

