James Milner is the model professional; a manager’s dream.

As long as he’s contributing to the team, he’s happy. And if that means playing out of his natural position - as he’s done throughout this season - then so be it.

However, you get the impression Milner probably breathed a huge sigh of relief after reading reports on Sunday that Liverpool have a deal in place to make Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson their first summer signing.

Milner hasn’t always looked comfortable playing at left-back this season - he’s been forced to play in that position due to Alberto Moreno’s increasingly unreliable performances - and admitted as much in an interview earlier this month.

"It’s the first time I’ve played it in the Premier League and it’s not like getting to learn it on a Sunday with your mates,” the former England international was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"It’s a big change but I’ve always tried to learn throughout my career and I’ve played a lot of positions anyway, so it’s just trying to do the job as well as you can. But it’s about whatever is best for the team.

"Ultimately I just want to be out there playing games and contributing. I haven’t gone to [Klopp].

"He knows how I feel and asked me at the start of the season about my thoughts. I believe that once you’ve committed to something and made a decision you stick to it and do your best.

"There have been times I haven’t enjoyed it and have been frustrated, but I’m enjoying being part of this squad, we’ve got a lot of great players and I think we can be successful. I want to be a part of that."

With that in mind, it feels cruel mocking Milner whenever he’s made to look silly by an opposition winger. Most natural midfielders would struggle at left-back.

Video: Feghouli ruins Milner during West Ham v Liverpool

But a video of Sofiane Feghouli destroying the 31-year-old during West Ham’s 4-0 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon has gone viral on Twitter.

Feghouli sent Milner one way and then the other without even touching the ball.

Watch it here…

Milner must have thought he was back in the Camp Nou, playing against Lionel Messi.

Notice the mistake?

As you can see from the tweet - which has been retweeted over 13,000 times and been ‘liked’ almost 16,000 times - the user who uploaded the video to Twitter thought Feghouli was actually Andre Ayew.

Feghouli saw the clip and retweeted it to his timeline - before forgiving the Twitter user for calling him Ayew.

