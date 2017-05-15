GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Cavani.

Edinson Cavani reacts to reports Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexis Sanchez could join Paris Saint-Germain

For the first time since 2012, the French title is likely to be won by a team other than Paris Saint-Germain.

Leonardo Jardim’s AS Monaco need just one point from their final two matches to secure their first Ligue 1 crown in 17 years.

The only group upset by Monaco’s success is PSG. Their dominance had resulted in the French league becoming rather monotonous, so to see someone else at the top of the pile makes for a pleasant sight.

Monaco’s achievement is pretty impressive when you consider their approach to success compared to PSG’s. While the Parisians have spent, spent and spent some more, Monaco have abandoned their reckless spending strategy and have instead placed greater emphasis on creating a thriving academy system and scouting future stars.

PSG, backed by the Oryx Qatar Sports Investments, spent more than £120 million this season, bringing in Julian Draxler, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Goncalo Guedes and Jese Rodriguez among others.

And while Unai Emery guided the club to victory in the Coupe de la Ligue, PSG’s inability to make it five titles in a row is unlikely to go down well with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONTPELLIER

Aubameyang and Sanchez rumours

PSG’s attempts to return to the top next season will likely involve another summer of heavy spending. They’ve been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund hotshot Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and might also attempt to capitalise on Arsenal’s disappointing season by luring Alexis Sanchez away from the Emirates Stadium.

PSG would only be adding to an already impressive attacking core that is led by Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has scored 49 goals in 48 appearances for his club this season, an incredible return that compares to the numbers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi put up in Spain.

Cavani reacts to the rumours

Cavani commented on the potential arrivals of Aubameyang and Sanchez, insisting he wouldn’t mind the extra competition.

”If they come, they are welcome," the 30-year-old told Canal Football Club, per the Mirror.

"We always hope that new players complete the team with their qualities.

“As for what the club is missing, I will never tell you. For me, my team-mates are the best.”

Good luck to any person tasked with keeping Cavani, Sanchez, Aubameyang, Draxler and Angel di Maria all happy. Those are some pretty big mouths to feed. 

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-MONTPELLIER

Who will PSG sign in the summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Angel di Maria
Edinson Cavani
Borussia Dortmund
Alexis Sanchez
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Football
Arsenal

