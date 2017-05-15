There are some Arsenal players who just get the north London derby.

In 2014, Jack Wilshere started the “What do we think of Tottenham?” chant at Arsenal’s FA Cup victory parade.

And last season, Wojciech Szczesny posted a video on Instagram of himself singing “It’s happened again, it’s happened again,” after Arsenal pipped Spurs to second place on the final day of the campaign.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, both Wilshere and Szczesny have spent the entirety of the season out on loan. What Arsenal fans would have done to see players of equal passion at the Emirates Stadium.

Another ex-Arsenal player who seemed to revel in the north London rivalry was Lukas Podolski. “‘Happy St. Totteringham’s Day, I’m having Lasagne for dinner,’” the German tweeted to celebrate Spurs’ collapse.

Podolski also wrote on Twitter: “#Leicester is champion and London is red #COYG,” after it was confirmed that Spurs couldn’t win the 2015-16 title.

St. Totteringham’s Day has been cancelled

Of course, there is no St. Totteringham’s Day this year. There’s even talk that there’s been a power shift in north London, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently 11 points ahead of the Gunners and taking four points from their two meetings this season.

Yet it wouldn’t be a rivalry if Arsenal’s current or former players didn’t use their 21 years of superiority over Spurs to mock them.

Farewell to White Hart Lane

Tottenham said farewell to White Hart Lane on Sunday as they continue preparations to play in a new 61,000-capacity stadium.

Wembley Stadium will serve as the club’s home next season but it’s hoped Tottenham’s £800 million stadium will be ready for the 2018-19 season.

Spurs held a ceremony to say farewell to White Hart Lane after their 2-1 win over Manchester United, inviting a number of heroes including Glenn Hoddle, David Ginola, Ledley King, Teddy Sheringham and Ossie Ardiles.

It was a lovely affair for supports and players past and present to say goodbye after 118 years at the Lane.

And then Podolski had to go and spoil it all.

Podolski trolled Spurs on Twitter

The 31-year-old, who now plays for Galatasaray, took to Twitter to safe farewell to White Hart Lane in his own cruel way, posting three photos of Arsenal enjoying success at the ground.

Podolski included two photos of when Arsenal won the title at White Hart Lane in 2004. The former Germany international played for Cologne at the time, but even he knows about that memorable day.

Check out Podolski’s tweet below.

You've got to love it.

