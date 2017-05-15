Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen name the one man to blame for Spanish GP exits

With five races done and dusted, the race for the top honours in Formula One is gathering pace with Ferrari and Mercedes going head-to-head for supremacy.

Lewis Hamilton won the Spanish Grand Prix in extraordinary fashion to close in on Sebastian Vettel, who managed to finish second and now lead the drivers' point standings with 104 points.

Hamilton is currently just six points behind the German after the phenomenal weekend.

However, the other stars of the same rivals too had an exchange of sorts as an unexpected collison at the start in Turn one ended the hopes of Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas of matching their peers.

Bottas made an excellent commencement to the race but appeared to brake early for the first corner which forced Raikkonen and Verstappen off track as a result.

Both the Finn as well as the Dutchman have blamed Bottas for their respective exits as further scrutiny of the situation reveals it was indeed the Mercedes star who clipped Raikkonen's right-rear wheel, sending him into the Red Bull ace - a secondary collision which in turn caused suspension failure on both the Ferrari the Red Bull cars.

Raikkonen blames Bottas

Speaking at the aftermath of the event, Motorsport.com quoted Raikkonen saying: "It all started when I got hit on my right-rear corner. It jumped a little bit and then obviously you cannot control a lot after that."

The former world champion admitted that he was helpless during the moment that led him straight towards Verstappen, ending both their races.

He added: "Then we came together with Max, but it all started from the first touch. What can you do?

"I made a good start, got blocked by Bottas on the straight once, I had to lift already, and then we touched and my race ended there."

Verstappen reiterated the same

Verstappen reiterated the same when asked to describe what actually happened.

On the issue, the youngster told the media: "I think you can clearly see what happened – Valtteri hitting Kimi and then, of course, it was difficult for Kimi to control the car, so he then slammed into me. Normally three cars [into Turn 1] is doable, it’s always very tight."

Although, he accepted that such a situation is not desirable but it is a part-and-parcel of the game.

"It was unfortunate. When you’re on the outside you know it’s a bit tricky, I was just giving a bit of space, but then I got a Ferrari slamming into me. It’s a part of racing."

Bottas gives his side of the story

Bottas also gave his side of the story, stating the collision was not deliberate on his part.

"It was not on purpose, it’s shame we collided, it was just a small touch really."

With only a fortnight left till the Monaco GP, the trio will be hoping to delivery a better showing in order to maintain their challenge for the top places, thereby leading their respective teams for the highest glory in the sport for the ongoing season.

