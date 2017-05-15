Newcastle confirmed their place back in the Premier League several weeks ago, but they were only named champions on the final day of the Championship season thanks to a 3-0 home win over Barnsley, but mostly, Jack Grealish's late equaliser for Aston Villa against Brighton

St James' Park still averaged around 51,000 fans-a-game during their sole season in the Championship and many will be delighted to see the Toon back in the English top-flight.

A club of Newcastle's standing belongs in the top-tier and now it appears as though boss Rafa Benitez may have something in the region of £70-£100 million to spend this summer to move the team forward.

It is believed that although that meeting with Mike Ashley over transfer funds went well, there is another meeting in the pipeline where the two will talk about Benitez's wider plans for the club in the years to come.

Most Newcastle fans will be delighted to know that the Spaniard is to be so hands on moving forward, especially having seen how Ashley's bright ideas got them relegated.

Things seem to be moving in the right direction for the club, even their new kit that has been leaked today.

As you can see from the photo below, modelled by goal machine Dwight Gayle, the new Magpies kit looks seriously slick and one of their best in years.

Wonga have also been given the chop with Fun88, an online gambling company based in Asia, replacing them. If anything, that's the only bit of the kit that could be a bit better.

Still, Rafa appeared optimistic after his first meeting with Ashley and it seems as though he will have plenty of funds to put new players in that lush new kit.

“I’m pleased with how the meeting went and the positive approach we are all taking together to build on what we have started this season.

“There will be challenges ahead of course, the summer will not be easy, but the hard work has been going on for some time and we can now continue positively with the development of the squad ahead of the start of the new season.”

