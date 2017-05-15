Cricket bid farewell to two greats of the game on Sunday as Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq ended their respective professional careers in the most befitting manner.

Going into the final test match against West Indies at Dominica, with the series tied at 1-1, Pakistan began their first innings in splendid fashion and amassed 376 with Azhar Ali scoring a brilliant 127 alongside captain Misbah-ul-Haq, Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed all registering impressive half centuries.

West Indies in reply managed to score 247 with only Roston Chase the only highlight of their innings while Mohammad Abbas secured five wickets in just 25 overs.

Leading by 127 runs, Pakistan's charge was halted to some extent by the West Indian bowlers with Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph and Devendra Bishoo all among the wickets. Pakistan declared their second innings at 176/8 with West Indies now needing 304 to win the third test.

However, despite a splendid resistance from Roston Chase, who scored a commendable 101 not out, Pakistan bowlers, especially Yasir Shah reigned supreme with five wickets to his name.

Shannon Gabriel's moment of madness

West Indies failed to defend their wickets as Pakistan bowled them out for 202 to record a historic win in the Caribbean islands, which was their first ever series win at the venue.

But the highlight of the day came when a moment of madness from West Indies star Shannon Gabriel took everyone by surprise with only one over left in the test match as well as the series.

Needing 101 runs, there was no way the hosts could have won, alongside only one wicket left with Chase at the non-striking end.

Misbah-ul-Haq instructed every fielder to close in and around the tail-ender as Shah ran up to bowl his final delivery of the game.

Having defended 21 balls successfully, all that was needed from Gabriel was to defend one ball at any cost for Chase to play out the final over to end the series as a draw. Yet, Gabriel went for an astonishing swing against a full-length delivery which in turn ended by hitting the inside edge and dislodging the stumps in the process.

Watch it here...

Sheer shock in the faces of the West Indian staff and players in the dressing-room for why he attempted such a feat, while Pakistan celebrated their first ever series triumph in the Caribbean.

Pakistan win the series 2-1, thereby giving two legends like Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan the perfect farewell that they deserve.

Surely one of the most praiseworthy moment in their cricket history, Pakistan will be hoping to continue their form as the new era begins under new management.

