GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

James Rodriguez.

Nacho reveals what he thinks about James Rodriguez's 'goodbye' vs Sevilla

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Real Madrid took a giant step towards claiming the La Liga title this season as they steamrolled a handy but depleted Sevilla side 4-1 on Sunday to set themselves up for their game in hand with Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Los Blancos also have a Champions League final meeting with Juventus to look forward to at the end of the season, meaning this could prove to be a highly successful campaign for the club.

But despite that, there still seems to be a number of unhappy players in Real's 'fringe' squad, which includes some frighteningly talented names.

Article continues below

One of the highest profile stars in that group is Colombian international James Rodriguez, who has made no secret of his unhappiness at being a bit-part player for the majority of the campaign.

Rodriguez still remains hot property in the game, though, and the 25-year-old has been linked with moves to a number of huge clubs, namely Manchester United.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

Whatever happens at the end of the season, many believe that Rodriguez will be one of the first names out the door when the transfer window re-opens.

And when he was taken off late in the game against Sevilla, he clapped all fours sides of the Santiago Bernabeu, prompting even more suggestions that he will on his way over the summer.

Commentators have suggested that this was his way of saying goodbye, and judging by the video below, there was certainly a hint of melancholy as he paid his tribute to the fans in the stands.

However, despite the speculation over his future, one of his teammates believes that the rumours are way off the mark and that he wasn't saying goodbye at all.

"The ovation for James was very nice," Nacho said per the Daily Mail.

"The whole stadium has applauded him, he's a great player and I don't think it's a goodbye."

We love him

This was backed up by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who himself faces an uncertain future over the summer, who added: "James has his contract and as always, he is working in a professional manner.

"We love him as a person and admire him as a player. He is motivated and always ready to play."

If he does move on, whoever is lucky enough to sign him will be getting a world class player equipped with a hunger to make up for the lost time he spent on the Madrid bench.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Zinedine Zidane
James Rodriguez
Football

Trending Stories

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again