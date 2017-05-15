Nacho reveals what he thinks about James Rodriguez's 'goodbye' vs Sevilla

Real Madrid took a giant step towards claiming the La Liga title this season as they steamrolled a handy but depleted Sevilla side 4-1 on Sunday to set themselves up for their game in hand with Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Los Blancos also have a Champions League final meeting with Juventus to look forward to at the end of the season, meaning this could prove to be a highly successful campaign for the club.

But despite that, there still seems to be a number of unhappy players in Real's 'fringe' squad, which includes some frighteningly talented names.

One of the highest profile stars in that group is Colombian international James Rodriguez, who has made no secret of his unhappiness at being a bit-part player for the majority of the campaign.

Rodriguez still remains hot property in the game, though, and the 25-year-old has been linked with moves to a number of huge clubs, namely Manchester United.

Whatever happens at the end of the season, many believe that Rodriguez will be one of the first names out the door when the transfer window re-opens.

And when he was taken off late in the game against Sevilla, he clapped all fours sides of the Santiago Bernabeu, prompting even more suggestions that he will on his way over the summer.

Commentators have suggested that this was his way of saying goodbye, and judging by the video below, there was certainly a hint of melancholy as he paid his tribute to the fans in the stands.

However, despite the speculation over his future, one of his teammates believes that the rumours are way off the mark and that he wasn't saying goodbye at all.

"The ovation for James was very nice," Nacho said per the Daily Mail.

"The whole stadium has applauded him, he's a great player and I don't think it's a goodbye."

We love him

This was backed up by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who himself faces an uncertain future over the summer, who added: "James has his contract and as always, he is working in a professional manner.

"We love him as a person and admire him as a player. He is motivated and always ready to play."

If he does move on, whoever is lucky enough to sign him will be getting a world class player equipped with a hunger to make up for the lost time he spent on the Madrid bench.

