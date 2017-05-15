Bastian Schweinsteiger is definitely the type of person to look back on his time at Manchester United with fond memories despite the move never really working out for him.

The former Germany international enjoyed a decent showing during his first season with the club under Louis van Gaal, but his time under Jose Mourinho saw him frozen out of the first team and left training on his own.

During his 18-month spell at Old Trafford, the classy World Cup winner made a grand total of 18 appearances in the Premier League, scoring once. Even at 32, he definitely deserves better than that.

Article continues below

Salvation was offered in the shape of a move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire during the January transfer window, where he has settled in brilliantly, hitting two goals in his first seven games.

Since then, Jose Mourinho has expressed regret at how the veteran midfielder was treated at the club.

Article continues below

However, in an interview with ESPN FC, the former Bayern Munich man has suggested that the Special One may not have been entirely responsible for what happened and even expressed a regret for not meeting him under different circumstances.

“I had a talk with him and he had an opinion – maybe it was not made by himself," he said.

“I think after I trained and I played, and he could see how I behaved as a professional, he had a different opinion.

“It was a little bit unfortunate I think. If we had met in a different situation…

“In my eyes, it was not the right decision, but in life sometimes you have this kind of situation where you’re sometimes not correct and not right in your way, but you have to accept it, and I accepted it.

“I said 'OK I accept it, but I still want to stay here and want to train. I want to show I am a player you can trust.'

"And that's what I was doing at Manchester.

“I was always dreaming about playing again for United and to help them and I was giving my best in training sessions as well.

“I mean it was not easy when I was training by my own for three months but I always believe in good things.

“And at the end of the day, I was playing and I was scoring a goal as well, so that was the situation.”

Schweinsteiger has mostly been enjoying his time in the USA but did express a frustration at the standard of the game compared to what it is in Europe.

“We all know that this league is just not like the Premier League or the Bundesliga and, of course, it can be frustrating on the pitch at times when things discussed are not implemented or when somebody loses a ball or just does not have an eye for the team-mate," he added.

“I don't blame anyone for it, that's my problem – I need to adapt to the league and cope with those situations.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms