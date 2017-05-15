GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Bastian Schweinsteiger says Jose Mourinho wasn't behind his Man United exile

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bastian Schweinsteiger is definitely the type of person to look back on his time at Manchester United with fond memories despite the move never really working out for him.

The former Germany international enjoyed a decent showing during his first season with the club under Louis van Gaal, but his time under Jose Mourinho saw him frozen out of the first team and left training on his own.

During his 18-month spell at Old Trafford, the classy World Cup winner made a grand total of 18 appearances in the Premier League, scoring once. Even at 32, he definitely deserves better than that.

Article continues below

Salvation was offered in the shape of a move to MLS outfit Chicago Fire during the January transfer window, where he has settled in brilliantly, hitting two goals in his first seven games.

Since then, Jose Mourinho has expressed regret at how the veteran midfielder was treated at the club.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

However, in an interview with ESPN FC, the former Bayern Munich man has suggested that the Special One may not have been entirely responsible for what happened and even expressed a regret for not meeting him under different circumstances.

“I had a talk with him and he had an opinion – maybe it was not made by himself," he said.

“I think after I trained and I played, and he could see how I behaved as a professional, he had a different opinion.

“It was a little bit unfortunate I think. If we had met in a different situation…

“In my eyes, it was not the right decision, but in life sometimes you have this kind of situation where you’re sometimes not correct and not right in your way, but you have to accept it, and I accepted it.

Montreal Impact v Chicago Fire

“I said 'OK I accept it, but I still want to stay here and want to train. I want to show I am a player you can trust.'

"And that's what I was doing at Manchester.

“I was always dreaming about playing again for United and to help them and I was giving my best in training sessions as well.

“I mean it was not easy when I was training by my own for three months but I always believe in good things.

“And at the end of the day, I was playing and I was scoring a goal as well, so that was the situation.”

Schweinsteiger has mostly been enjoying his time in the USA but did express a frustration at the standard of the game compared to what it is in Europe.

“We all know that this league is just not like the Premier League or the Bundesliga and, of course, it can be frustrating on the pitch at times when things discussed are not implemented or when somebody loses a ball or just does not have an eye for the team-mate," he added.

“I don't blame anyone for it, that's my problem – I need to adapt to the league and cope with those situations.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLS
Football
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Bayern Munich
Germany Football

Trending Stories

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again