There’s a chance younger readers have never even heard of Guti. Perhaps you’re one of them.

The retired Spanish midfielder spent almost his entire professional career with Real Madrid and is a die-hard Madridista. Younger readers might recognise his name because he’s pretty active - and sometimes controversial - on Twitter. He’s a bit like Madrid’s very own version of Gerard Pique.

Guti grew in the club’s youth academy, arriving in 1986 as a talented 10-year-old, and went on to make 542 appearances for Los Blancos over 15 seasons, scoring 77 goals in the process.

Article continues below

Although he was overshadowed by the Galacticos during the early-to-mid 2000s - including the likes of Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham and Luis Figo - Guti certainly wasn’t underappreciated by his teammates and most of the club’s supporters.

And just like Zidane and co., Guti was also capable of producing moments of absolute genius with the ball at his feet.

Article continues below

Guti's assist v Deportivo - the best ever?

A technically gifted footballer, Madrid fans will always remember one of Guti’s assist in particular.

Madrid were playing away at the Riazor in January 2010 and leading 1-0 when Kaka picked out Guti on the edge of the box.

The midfielder, now one-on-one with the Deportivo goalkeeper, took a little touch with his left foot and shaped to shoot.

The goalkeeper went down but Guti, to the complete surprise of everybody, brilliantly back-heeled the ball into the path of Karim Benzema.

The French striker was left with a simple finish and celebrated his goal with the man who made it all possible.

Watch it here...

Marca's front cover the next morning called Guti's assist 'The heel of God'...

Reaction on Twitter at the time

Twitter wasn’t used as much then as it is now, but here are some of the tweets in the seconds and minutes after Guti’s moment of magic…

It must go down as one of the best - if not *the* best - assists ever.

Guti didn’t even look when he played the back-heel; he just knew, instinctively, that Benzema would be there ready to apply the finish.

Is this Guti assist even better?

Some Madrid fans, however, believe Guti produced an even better assist for Zinedine Zidane against Sevilla in 2006.

Watch it here…

Genius.

Which of the Guti assists do you prefer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms