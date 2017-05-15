The 2017 NBA Playoffs have gone pretty smoothly for the Golden State Warriors so far. Through nine games, the Warriors are 9-0, but that doesn't mean they haven't had a bit of adversity.

The biggest hardship Golden State is dealing with right now is the absence of coach Steve Kerr, who has been dealing with complications from a pair of back surgeries he had a couple of years ago.

Kerr hasn't been able to be on the sidelines since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he was in attendance on Sunday for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

After watching the first half from the Golden State locker room at Oracle Arena, Kerr delivered a halftime speech to his team that was down 62-42 at the time, imploring them to try to slowly climb back into the game instead of attempting to make a huge run all at once:

"We've got to find that balance between pace and discipline," he says. "We're a little out of sorts because we're trying to push it and trying to push it, but now we're turning it over a little bit. I thought our defense was actually really good in the first quarter, but then we turned it over and they got some easy ones and now we're playing from behind. Then, the second quarter, we got out of sorts."

His solution to the halftime deficit was to keep playing at the same pace, but focus more on hassling the Spurs on the defensive end.

"Get your poise back," he said. "Wings, run like crazy. Just settle in on like three stops in a row - let's get three stops in a row - and the push will come from that, the pace will come from that. Settle in and we'll be alright."

Kerr was unable to get up from his chair to join in the team break after the speech, but the Warriors were clearly happy to hear from their coach.

Golden State came out firing in the third quarter and cut into the Spurs' lead quickly. Obviously, the Warriors were helped out big time when San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard had to leave the game with an ankle injury later in the period, but they had already worked their way somewhat back into the game by then.

Kerr is unlikely to be on the sidelines for Game 2, but he'll probably be at the arena watching the game from the locker room again. This time, he'll hope he doesn't have to deliver a speech to a team that's trailing by 20 points.