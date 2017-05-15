Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Steve Kerr.

Watch: Warriors coach Steve Kerr's halftime speech during Game 1 victory

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The 2017 NBA Playoffs have gone pretty smoothly for the Golden State Warriors so far. Through nine games, the Warriors are 9-0, but that doesn't mean they haven't had a bit of adversity.

The biggest hardship Golden State is dealing with right now is the absence of coach Steve Kerr, who has been dealing with complications from a pair of back surgeries he had a couple of years ago.

Kerr hasn't been able to be on the sidelines since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he was in attendance on Sunday for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

After watching the first half from the Golden State locker room at Oracle Arena, Kerr delivered a halftime speech to his team that was down 62-42 at the time, imploring them to try to slowly climb back into the game instead of attempting to make a huge run all at once:

"We've got to find that balance between pace and discipline," he says. "We're a little out of sorts because we're trying to push it and trying to push it, but now we're turning it over a little bit. I thought our defense was actually really good in the first quarter, but then we turned it over and they got some easy ones and now we're playing from behind. Then, the second quarter, we got out of sorts."

Golden State Warriors v Indiana Pacers

His solution to the halftime deficit was to keep playing at the same pace, but focus more on hassling the Spurs on the defensive end.

"Get your poise back," he said. "Wings, run like crazy. Just settle in on like three stops in a row - let's get three stops in a row - and the push will come from that, the pace will come from that. Settle in and we'll be alright."

Kerr was unable to get up from his chair to join in the team break after the speech, but the Warriors were clearly happy to hear from their coach.

Golden State came out firing in the third quarter and cut into the Spurs' lead quickly. Obviously, the Warriors were helped out big time when San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard had to leave the game with an ankle injury later in the period, but they had already worked their way somewhat back into the game by then.

Kerr is unlikely to be on the sidelines for Game 2, but he'll probably be at the arena watching the game from the locker room again. This time, he'll hope he doesn't have to deliver a speech to a team that's trailing by 20 points.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

John Cena reveals exactly who is stopping him from wrestling right now

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Lana debuts her new finisher at NXT Live Event

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again