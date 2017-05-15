There isn’t a boxer more in-demand right now than Anthony Joshua.

The heavyweight champion has the world at his feet following his stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium last month.

It was reported earlier in the week that the humble star had moved back into his mother’s flat in north London but rest assured that will be a temporary stay.

Having made £15 million from the Klitschko win, it won’t be long before Joshua has properties all over the world.

This is a man, after all, who is being tipped to become boxing’s first billionaire.

Joshua has spent the past couple of weeks recovering from his gruelling, 11-round bout against Klitschko.

But while AJ is resting, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, is busy planning the 27-year-old’s path to superstardom.

Plans for AJ's next fight are being put together

Joshua will soon be fighting in the same Las Vegas venues as Floyd Mayweather did during his career. But for now, the former Olympic champion has to settle for Britain.

As for his next opponent, Joshua called out Tyson Fury immediately after his TKO win over Klitschko - but that fight might have to wait until 2018.

In exciting news for boxing fans, Hearn has announced a potential date, venue and opponent for Joshua’s next fight.

Potential date, venue and opponent

The promoter believes Klitschko will agree to a rematch and has earmarked the Principality Stadium in Wales as a possible venue.

Joshua won’t be able to make his intended return in November due to the Welsh rugby team’s scheduled internationals, so October 28 has been suggested as a potential date.

“I believe Klitschko will go ahead with the rematch so we are looking at dates,” Hearn said, per the Independent.

“The Principality Stadium is not really available in November because of rugby so October 28 is the option. Most of December is available but I don't really want to go that late.

“Josh has a bit of a sore shoulder, Klitschko has had a tough fight, his face was bashed up. You have got two more weeks in May, all of June and after that they will be thinking 'right let's get back in camp'.

“Even if you started back in camp in August, then you have September and October so end of October can work.”

It could be staged overseas

The Principality Stadium, with its capacity of 74,500, is seen as the only venue in the United Kingdom that could cope with the expected ticket demand.

But Hearn hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the fight being staged overseas.

He added: “For Cardiff that date is an option and also December but I don't really want to go into December so we are looking at the MGM in Las Vegas, China and Dubai as options too.”

