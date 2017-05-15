For months, it felt as if we are at a dead end in regards to seeing Conor McGregor ditch the Octagon for a one-off boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

It’s obvious that both men want it; there’s simply too much money to be made for everyone involved and that’s clear with Mayweather’s claims as he’s reiterated that the only man he’s coming out of retirement for is the Notorious.

UPDATE

The trash talk has fizzled out, the subtle digs on social media are now non-existent and it seems as if the only man offering any glimmer of hope that this super fight will eventually take place is by UFC president, Dana White.

White – who at first was highly sceptical of this ever coming to fruition – is now actively trying to hammer out a deal with both parties, even going on national television to predict how much ‘cheese’ both the Irishman and Money could earn, should it ever go ahead.

Last week, White revealed that he’s given McGregor a deadline to agree on a deal to fight Mayweather or forget about it ever happening.

Understandably, UFC 211 was in the limelight over the weekend so any talk of the super fight took a back seat for a short while, but White has now confirmed that his prized asset has agreed on a deal to fight the 49-0 American.

The only thing left to do is put pen to paper.

DEAL AGREED

Speaking to Brett Okamoto, White said: “[Conor and I] are not meeting. We’re right here to get this deal done. I would like to get it done this Sunday and start negotiating with team Mayweather.

“I think we’re there. Conor and I have agreed on a deal.

“Then you get a bunch of lawyers involved, and it [could get] stupid. As soon as this is done, we go to work. It will be me and [Al] Haymon, in Vegas or LA.”

Plenty of accusations have been thrown at White from multiple sports and media personnel, claiming that the only reason the negotiations haven’t been advancing is because of Dana; with Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza sharing a similar sentiment.

However, it’s clear that all of the advancements have taken place from the UFC’s side, with very little being offered from Team Mayweather in regards to sealing a deal and because of that, White has reiterated that they may need to move on should the situation not change and says if it doesn’t happen this year, then it never will.

He added: “If that deal can get done, then we’ll get it done. If we can’t, I’ll need to move on.

“It’s either going to happen this year, or it’s never going to happen at all. This isn’t something that I’m going to spend a bunch of time on, or I’m going to dedicate the next three months of my life to.

“Conor wants to fight twice this year. He feels the same way. He wants one of those fights to be Floyd, if possible.”

All of the right noises are coming out from the UFC, so it may be time for Mayweather to offer an update from his side on what their current situation is.

