Football

N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea fans have a new must-hear song for N'Golo Kante

Football News
24/7

N'Golo Kante has rapidly become everyone's favourite player.

The likable midfield terrier is a very unassuming character, but he goes about his business on the pitch like no other leading some to claim he is the best centre midfielder in the world right now.

Remember: Water covers 70% of the planet, Kante covers the rest!

The French international became the first man to win the Premier League back-to-back with two different teams this season when Chelsea lifted the title in boss Antonio Conte's first season last week.

Of course, Kante was also a part of Leicester's miracle title win during the 2015-16 campaign and since he has departed the Foxes have descended into mid-table mediocrity.

It stands to reason why Kante is so beloved by fans everywhere. He works harder than anyone else and his knack for getting the ball back is incredibly valuable.

He'll run through a brick wall for his team, so it's no surprise that the Chelsea fans adore him.

In fact, following the victory over West Brom that secured the Premier League title, the Blues' fans debuted a new chant for Kante and it has to be said, it's pretty brilliant. Watch the clip below to see the lyrics.

To the tune of Spandau Ballet's 'Gold', the Chelsea fans have absolutely nailed this chant. Bravo, guys!

Kante has picked up the PFA Players' Player of the Year award this season on top of the FWA Football of the Year. There is no doubt that he has been the spine of Chelsea's success and the 26-year-old has plenty of his best years ahead of him.

Still, it's unusual for a player that carries out one of football's less glamorous jobs to be so widely recognised, and Ian Wright would like this trend to continue.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

“I’m impressed that players like Kante are getting honours. I’d like to see more defensive players get then. It’s always the forward players.

“These players are the ones who do the work that gets overlooked by a Messi or Ronaldo. Kante’s job will inspire kids do the same. He’s just as important as Hazard taking on six men and stealing the headlines.”

