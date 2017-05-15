Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals was changed in a big way when San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard was forced to leave with an ankle injury.

That allowed the Golden State Warriors to claw their way back from what at one point was a 25-point deficit to earn an impressive 113-111 victory.

However, some fans weren't happy with the play that injured Leonard, during which Zaza Pachulia may or may not have slid his foot intentionally into Leonard's landing zone.

That caused reporter Pablo S. Torre to recall a conversation he once had with Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser about Golden State star Stephen Curry's ankles, in which Fraser expressed concern over plays similar to the one that injured Leonard:

Obviously, those quotes are a bit awkward in the aftermath of Leonard's injury on a similar play by Pachulia - whether or not it was intentional.

As far as the actual players go, though, no one seems to think Pachulia's play was out of line, as even Leonard defended the Warriors center by saying he didn't think it was a dirty play at all:

"Did he step under it, like on purpose? No, he was just contesting a shot," Leonard said. "The shot clock was coming down. I'll have to see the play."

Either way, Pachulia took a lot of criticism on Twitter from media members and fans alike and now the Spurs face a huge disadvantage with their star player either out or not at full strength heading into Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Pachulia called claims that his play was dirty "really stupid" in a postgame interview, saying he was just playing defense on an incredible shooter:

“I had to challenge the shot especially [since] it was a handoff situation,” he says in the video. “You saw my teammate was behind the screen so I had to challenge the shot. That’s what I did. I turned around and went for the rebound and that was it. Anybody going down like that with an injury... I’m an athlete, too, so, I know how it feels and I don’t wish it to anybody, even though we are facing against them.”

Even if Leonard is able to return to the court this postseason, his left ankle won't be at full strength - something Curry knows all about, as Fraser mentioned above in an old interview.

Curry is seemingly at 100 percent right now, but as Leonard's injury proves, disaster is only one misplaced foot away.