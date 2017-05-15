Youngsters watching the White Hart Lane farewell ceremony on Sunday afternoon must have asked their parents 'Is he the guy that writes that bizarre Team of the Week column on the BBC Sport website?’ after Garth Crooks appeared.

The 59-year-old was paraded in front of the Tottenham fans along with various other former Spurs greats including Glenn Hoddle and Ossie Ardiles following the 2-1 victory over Manchester United.

Crooks was actually a decent forward back in the 1980s. He scored 75 goals in 183 matches for Spurs before sealing a temporary loan move to United during the 1983-84 campaign.

After retirement, Crooks became a pundit and is a familiar face among football fans in the UK.

He has popped up on Match of the Day on many occasions over the years and was once on Football Focus every Saturday lunchtime.

Crooks isn't exactly the most popular pundit around

However, it’s fair to say his punditry style isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Although he clearly loves the beautiful game, he does often comes across as a little pompous.

And his Team of the Week column is usually pretty weird.

It’s not difficult to understand why he ended up in media rather than coaching after hanging up his boots.

Crooks latest comment about Ozil is bizarre

Crooks’ latest column has caused a lot of confusion on social media.

Including Mesut Ozil following his impressive display in Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Stoke on Saturday, Crooks explained why, in his opinion, the German playmaker should leave the Gunners for, wait for it, Tottenham.

“A lot has been said about Mesut Ozil. Love him or hate him - and I love him - there is no denying he is a wonderful footballer. Is he in the right team? Probably not,” Crooks wrote on the BBC Sport website. “A player with his talent would be more appreciated at a club like Tottenham. Now at this moment I may have Arsenal fans foaming at the mouth at the very thought of Ozil defecting to White Hart Lane but frankly it is a better fit.

“When Sol Campbell decided to move to Arsenal from Spurs it was because the player was desperate to win trophies. A perfectly acceptable position for a professional footballer to take and a fact that Spurs fans have never been able to come to terms with. However, Ozil's style of football is perfect for Spurs and he has already won things with Arsenal. His overall performance against Stoke, which is always a hard nut to crack, was superb while his goal was sublime.

“Only at Spurs will the fans accommodate players like Ozil. You see, at Spurs it is all about the football while at Arsenal it is all about the winning.”

Oh, Garth.

Reaction on Twitter

Needless to say, this has sparked a reaction on Twitter...

Remember when he started talking about his uncle Ben?

This is even weirder than that time you started writing about your uncle Ben while explaining why you included Wayne Rooney in your Team of the Week back in December 2013.

On that occasion, Crooks wrote: “I was speaking to my uncle Ben on Saturday and said that Aaron Ramsey was almost certain to be the unanimous choice for footballer of the year. He took the glass of champagne out of my hand and said: 'You mean Wayne Rooney, don't you?' I told him that he had made a very good point and promptly went home.”

It’s Garth Crooks’ world and the rest of us are just living in it.

