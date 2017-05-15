With just two games of the Premier League season remaining, the future of Arsene Wenger is still very much up in the air.

Just weeks ago it seemed that everyone – including fans who didn't even support Arsenal – wanted the Frenchman out of the hot seat and put out to pasture, but recently he's managed to pull it back from the brink and onto the verge of a top four finish.

Their top four status is now largely out of his hands, but it seems that that hasn't stopped him planning for next season by bringing in a new player, and in doing so, may have answered a big question about what his next move will be.

The Arsenal squad needs some major repair work performed over the coming months, with a number of positions all in desperate need of strengthening.

One area, in particular, is the left-back role. With neither Kieran Gibbs or Nacho Monreal making a serious case for themselves as the club's undisputed left-back, Wenger's hand has had to be forced into making an early move.

And the man to apparently take the role is Schalke's highly-rated left-back Sead Kolasinac, who according to several sources has already signed for the club and has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old has been on Arsenal's radar for some time, and as he is available on a free transfer this summer he was allowed to negotiate new terms somewhere else while in the final six-months of his contract.

Italian giants AC Milan were also said to be interested in his services, but it seems that Wenger has beaten off the competition to land his signature.

The Bosnian international has been a mainstay with the Bundesliga side since breaking into the senior side back in 2012.

To date he has made a total of 117 appearances, scoring four goals and certainly looks to be an upgrade on both of Arsenal's current options.

With that in mind, it won't be difficult to see one or both players moving on themselves in the near future.

Monreal has been linked with a return to his native Spain, while Gibbs could opt to move on in order to gain regular first team football and get his international career back on track.

So far, the details of Kolasinac's contract are unknown other than the length of the contract, but an official announcement could be made in the coming days.

