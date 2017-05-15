GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Punter bets £100 on Chelsea to win the Premier League - but there's a huge mistake

Betting on Chelsea to win the Premier League title this season wasn’t quite as daring as backing Leicester City last campaign at odds of 5,000/1, but there were certainly more favourable options back in August 2016.

Chelsea were coming off a season in which they had finished 10th in the league. And their rivals had all seemingly upgraded, too.

Manchester City had appointed Pep Guardiola, while Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all arrived at Man United.

When a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in September left the Blues eighth in the table, those odds on Chelsea lifting the trophy suddenly increased.

But of course, Antonio Conte managed to turn things around and guide Chelsea to a remarkable triumph, his side winning 25 of their next 30 matches and securing their second title in three years.

The story of one punter who won more than £70,000 thanks to Chelsea’s success, wrapped up with a 1-0 win over West Brom on Friday, quickly went viral.

He staked £10 on Chelsea, Newcastle, Sheffield United, Portsmouth, Hibernian and Livingston all to win their respective leagues at odds of 7,087/1.

West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

One punter made a huge mistake

But while that fan will be off celebrating in the Bahamas, one punter will be banging his head on a wall after placing a bet on Chelsea to win the league - next season.

That’s right. A story about a punter who intended to bet on Chelsea winning the league this season, but didn’t realise that it was for the 2017-18 campaign instead, is going viral.

The story is made even more embarrassing when you find out the stake: £100.

The bet is going viral

The punter clearly isn’t much of a football fan, for he had to ask his friend if Chelsea had already won the title. He was hoping to make the most of Sky Bet’s 3/1 offer on Chelsea to win the league, not realising the offer was for next season.

It led to a rather hilarious exchange after he realised his mistake.

“S**t… It might be… 17/18… How do I cancel it hahahah… Can’t believe I done that,” he writes, before sending an image of his bet slip.

Check it out below.

Will Chelsea win the league next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

