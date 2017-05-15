See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

It's safe to say Randy Orton isn't a fan of the indie wrestling scene at the moment.

Upon beginning his professional career, Orton didn't last long on the indie market as he was quickly signed up by the WWE. He had worked for the Mid-Missouri Wrestling Association-Southern Illinois Conference Wrestling (MMWA-SICW) for only a year before being sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling by WWE.

Now Orton has had an extremely successful career on the main roster after having won a world title 13 times with the company.

Recently Orton took to Twitter and retweeted a critique of the indie scene today from former NWA/WCW talent and current Ohio Valley Wrestling instructor, Rip Rogers. You can check it out here:

"Every Indy match now: handshake, drawn out move exchange, dive, no sell Indy strongstyle, dive, more strikes, no sells, dive, flippy floppy sequence, dive, hit everyone with each other's finisher then Humpty Dumpty we all fall down.

"Fight Forever chant, rinse and repeat until every move is useless and means nothing, dive, take unsafe shots that looks like sh*t and hurts like hell then roll up finish.

"Hand shake and hug after match. Everyone's hands raised. All these guys chant.

"Go home and type on social media thanking your opponents and company for the match and telling others they should book these guys.................dive."

Current indie star William Ospreay took to Twitter to respond to Rogers' Tweet, saying that he's having fun and making money so he doesn't really care about the criticism:

Rogers then responded to Ospreay, saying that he understands where he's coming from as he did some stupid stuff when he was a kid as well:

Former WWE Superstar and current Ring Of Honor (ROH) talent Bully Ray took to Twitter to throw his support behind the indie scene:

Randy Orton then responded to Ray's picture and burned him pretty good, saying that instead of 'diving' it looked like the vet was 'falling':

Ray then responded by taking a shot at Orton's House Of Horrors match with Bray Wyatt at Payback:

This isn't the first time tensions between Orton and Ray have been discussed, as Orton revealed why he didn't like the former Tag Team Champion in a 2008 interview with The Sun:

"I never liked him," Orton said of Bully Ray. "I never liked what he did because he only thought of himself.

"In the match my foot was broken, it was his fault... Bubba Dudley is the most out of shape, fat, non-work-ethic-having person I knew.

"And you had a bad taste in your mouth when you met him."

What are your thoughts on Orton's feelings towards the indie scene? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport's WWE podcast is here!

