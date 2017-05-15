The Golden State Warriors have one of the most outspoken players in the league in star forward Draymond Green, who is never afraid to voice his opinion to referees when he disagrees with a call.

On Sunday afternoon in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, though, he had some help from a pair of teammates.

Green took issue with a foul called on center Zaza Pachulia, as did Pachulia himself and Stephen Curry, all of whom were in the area when the whistle was blown.

As you can see below, Green, Pachulia and Curry all have the same reaction to the foul, making for a hilarious video of synchronized complaints:

At that point, the Warriors were trailing by 18 points late in the second quarter, so everyone on the team was frustrated and those three chose to express their displeasure in the same way.

Questionable foul calls aside, the Warriors emerged with the Game 1 victory after Spurs star Kawhi Leonard left the game with an injury. Golden State is now 9-0 this postseason, but Curry told ESPN.com after the game that it's not fair to say the Warriors have cruised through the playoffs:

"It's the playoffs. You've got to expect everything," Curry said. "I wouldn't call it smooth sailing at all. We've actually had to execute and get to this point. They came out and challenged us heavy, put a nice little run together. It took us a minute to figure it out to get up to that game speed after this little break. It's definitely a nice way to win Game 1. We've got to capitalize off that and start Game 2 a lot better."

If Leonard can't play in Game 2 on Tuesday night, the Warriors will be heavy favorites to win their 10th-straight postseason game and take a 2-0 lead in the series. Even if Leonard is able to suit up, it's unlikely he'll be at 100 percent.

Meanwhile, after that synchronized frustration in the second quarter, the Warriors began an impressive run that saw Curry end the game with 40 points. As Golden State prepares for Game 2, the Warriors have a lot of confidence.

The rest of the Warriors players will probably poke fun at Green, Pachulia and Curry for their protest, but they'll have an off day on Monday to come up with their next coordinated effort. If we know anything about Green and the Warriors, they aren't done questioning foul calls just yet.