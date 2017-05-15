They supposedly hijacked the date UFC president Dana White was eyeing up for the potential super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, but at least we have confirmation that Saul Alvarez will finally meet Gennady Golovkin on September 16.

This one is no longer all talk.

CANELO VS. TRIPLE G

The fight was announced in emphatic fashion, with a WWE-style promo bringing out Triple G to the ring after Canelo easily disposed of Mexican rival Julio Cesar Chavez Jr during a one-sided display in Las Vegas.

A lot was made of negotiations reportedly coming to a standstill, and Golden Boy's Oscar De La Hoya ensured the fans got the fight they wanted to see, especially with claims against Canelo suggesting that he was ducking a fight against the Kazakh knockout artist.

Somebody who knows Canelo well is retired boxer Floyd Mayweather, who met Canelo back in 2013 when he was 23-years-old and became Money’s 45th victim on his impeccable record.

Alvarez bounced back from that majority decision defeat and considering he knows first-hand what the red-haired Mexican is capable of, it comes as no surprise that Mayweather believes Canelo will reign supreme when he fights Golovkin in four months.

In fact, most of Mayweather’s gym felt the same way when they were interviewed, claiming that he has the mobility, speed and boxing skills to come out of the other end as the victor – choosing to forget aspects such as size, power and more.

MAYWEATHER'S PREDICTION

Speaking on the Mayweather boxing channel, the 49-0 American claimed: “With Triple G and Canelo, I’m siding with Canelo.

“The other day, I think they should have stopped that fight. That’s just my opinion.

“That guy Chavez was off a year. He was basically a punching bag.”

Canelo drew criticism from many, including Golovkin, at his failure to stop Chavez Jr when he had plenty of opportunities to do so.

Mayweather, though, has always rejected the notion that he’d return to fight Golovkin as he’d be his biggest test to date. Now, his focus is solely on UFC’s McGregor in a record-breaking clash which hasn’t even been confirmed.

Not everyone is a fan of that either, as De La Hoya spoke on the cross-sport fight and claimed he isn’t a fan of Mayweather fighting McGregor.

Instead, he offered Mayweather another big payday by telling him to come out of retirement to take on the winner of Golovkin and Canelo.

Even though it looks highly unlikely, an impressive victory for either man during the big drama show would certainly prove to be a tempting, big money option.

