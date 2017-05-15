Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Draymond Green, Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia.

Watch: Zaza Pachulia gets away with illegal play for Warriors in Game 1

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors are a tough enough team to beat anyways.

If they get away with some of the stuff they did during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, it's going to be pretty much impossible to take them down.

The Warriors fought back from 25 points down to to win 113-111 in the game, a frustrating outcome for the Spurs, who also have lost Kawhi Leonard to a left ankle injury that leaves his status in doubt.

Leonard was hurt in the third quarter when he landed on Zaza Pachulia’s foot after a jump shot attempt. It’s one play that will leave San Antonio fans shaking their heads.

Here's a look at another play that will make San Antonio fans very frustrated as they look ahead to Tuesday's Game 2:

Check out Pachulia this time just “screening” Spurs guard Patty Mills by reaching out and shoving him with one hand.

It’s an obvious offensive foul and freed up Stephen Curry for a wide-open 3-pointer. He doesn't need that kind of extra help.

Curry ended up with seven 3-pointers and scored 40 points for the Warriors, who are huge favorites to advance to the NBA finals and win the championship for the second time in three seasons.

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors - Game One

You can see in the replay just how infuriated Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio bench is with the play. It's inexcusable that all the referees missed the foul.

You can bet the league office will be sending this along to the officials and that they will be taking a close look at screening in Game 2. That could lead to some early foul trouble for key players on either side.

But none of it probably matters if Leonard is not able to return to the series healthy. Without him, the Spurs have absolutely no chance of pulling off the big series upset.

Leonard originally injured the ankle during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinal series against the Houston Rockets.

Kawhi sat out Game 6 and the Spurs still rolled to a series-clinching win. The star's status for Game 1 of the series against the Warriors was in question, but he played anyways. The former San Diego State star ended up with 26 points in 24 minutes of action before the injury.

Either way, the Spurs will need to be quite a bit better to win Game 2. For their sake, so will the referees.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Stephen Curry
Kawhi Leonard
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Watch: NXT star makes WWE main roster debut - and he looks amazing

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

Christian Benteke embarrassed himself with tweet after Palace 4-0 Hull

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again