Football

Everton.

Umbro have had a nightmare with Everton's 2016-17 season kit

Football News
24/7

As we approach the end of the Premier League season, plenty of kits are being leaked and announced.

We've already seen what Newcastle's, Liverpool's and Manchester United's may well look like and, usually, teams wear their forthcoming strips in their final game of the season to give fans a little taste of what they can look forward to.

Everton appear to be the latest side to have their new design paraded over the internet and the reviews are not good.

It's been a good season for Everton overall. They currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League and possess the league's top goalscorer in Romelu Lukaku.

With the likes of Ross Barkley, Mason Holgate, Ademola Lookman and many others filling the ranks, on top of a great manager in Ronald Koeman, the future looks bright for the Toffees.

European football seems within touching distance for the blue half of Merseyside and if they can keep hold of some of their biggest stars and spend big like they are reported to do this summer, who knows how far they can go.

Playing well on the pitch is one thing, looking good on it is another and the latter certainly looks like it will evade the Toffees next season.

As you can see from the leaked image below on Snapchat, the new strip is all kinds of horrible. It has a retro sleeve and features the club's new sponsor SportPesa, a sports betting company.

In truth, it looks more like a training kit than anything else and we wouldn't be surprised to discover that's exactly what it is. If not, Umbro have certainly produced better strips.

Back to on-pitch matters, Barkley is out of contract next season and will have to the end of this week to sign a new contract or he will be sold this summer.

Midfield partner Morgan Schneiderlin doesn't want that to happen and hopes he continues his progress with Everton.

Everton v Watford - Premier League

“We know the contract is between him and the club but what we can say is he is still working hard, has a good attitude and is very happy in the dressing room," Schneiderlin told Press Association Sport.

“We will see what is going to happen. We can't say too much on whether he will sign the contract or not - we want him to sign but it is his decision. Hopefully he will make a good one by signing the contract.”

