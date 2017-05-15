Organising a super fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather might be hard work for UFC president Dana White, but it probably pales in comparison in attempting to lure the Diaz brothers back into the Octagon.

It’s obvious; they’re difficult to work with, they do things the hard way but it’s entertaining as they are big draws.

OCTAGON INACTIVITY

Even though they haven’t competed in a while, you can see why they’re still employed by the company and all fans can do is sit and wait to see when Nick or Nate will be competing again.

Nate has been the example under the microscope for quite some time now, as he hasn’t been in action since his rematch loss to the Notorious at UFC 202 last year, and White went on to reveal that the Stockton native had rejected some big fights that had been offered to him.

One of those was Eddie Alvarez – who was involved in a controversial no contest against Dustin Poirier on Saturday night – claiming all he could do was laugh when they proposed that deal.

However, Tony Ferguson is someone that has been campaigning for a fight against Diaz after his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov fell through in March, and his call-outs to McGregor seemingly fell on deaf ears.

Again, it’s not something Nate entertained but the surprising thing about all of this is that the fight would have had the interim lightweight championship on the line – yet he showed no interest.

Speaking to Brett Okamoto on 5ive Rounds, Diaz explained he’s not interested in losing weight for a fake title; it’s the real championship that only matters to him.

FAKE GOLD

He said: “If you’re trying to pull me out of a normal life right now, I’m not doing it for a fake title at 155lbs.

“I told them I’d take the fight at 165lbs, no belt. I’m not interested in losing a bunch of weight for no reason.”

Turns out UFC wasn't interested in that fight at 165.

That does mean he’s not going to compete again, as he went on to claim that should the UFC come knocking with another ‘nonsense’ fight, he’s asking for $20 million to return to the Octagon.

He added: “If they call me with a nonsense fight, my number is $20 million.

“You call me with a fight that won’t do me any good, you need to pay me $20 million just to hear that bulls**t.

“I have a contract, but that’s only for when I want to fight. That’s how that works, right? Right now, I don’t want to fight nobody.”

Looks like Dana can bash him in the media all he wants, Nate’s stance is strong – he doesn’t want fake gold, and his asking price is hefty should a similar offer be offered to him.

What do you make of Nate Diaz turning down an interim title fight against Tony Ferguson? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

