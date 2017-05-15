Troll joins Jamie Carragher in ripping Gary Neville - Neville has the perfect reaction

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

By now, we all know that Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are two expert trollers on Twitter. Two of the very best.

When they are not insulting each other before and after their Monday night gatherings, they are often seen savagely slaying trolls on social media to almost everyone's delight.

Naturally, a lot of the good natured fun between the two ex-professionals centres around the two clubs they used to play for - Liverpool and Manchester United.

Neville was, of course, a career-long full-back for the Red Devils and Carragher was a career-long brick wall for Liverpool.

Now they have moved into punditry and have been able to show far more of their personality than ever before, much to the chagrin of some ill-equipped trolls.

Carragher called out Neville for wearing a denim shirt prior to their Monday Night Football show that will showcase newly crowned champions Chelsea taking on Watford at Stamford Bridge.

When one Twitter user decided to have a go at Neville for wearing double denim, the former England international full-back couldn't resist tearing into him - especially because he is from Liverpool.

As you can see from the reply below, Neville absolutely ruins the guy for having such a suspect profile picture. Seriously, click on it! He's had a mare.

Neville wasn't in such a good mood when Manchester United were getting turned over by Tottenham in the last ever match at White Hart Lane yesterday.

United suffered a 2-1 defeat and boss Jose Mourinho didn't even mask the fact that his troops have the Europa League final on their minds.

While Neville couldn't help but applaud the Spurs side, he also couldn't resist taking a sly dig while he was at it.

Valencia CF v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

"This is probably the best Tottenham team I've seen in my lifetime," he told Sky Sports.

"Fitting that they've gone unbeaten here this season.

"I always enjoyed playing here for two reasons: they always gave you a chance.

"They always played the right way, and we (Man United) often won!"

When you've eight Premier League titles, you can get away with saying things like that.

