David Beckham.

David Beckham posts beautiful tribute to White Hart Lane on Instagram

Tottenham gave White Hart Lane the perfect send off on Sunday by beating Manchester United 2-1.

Victor Wanyama opened the scoring with a bullet header in the sixth minute from Ben Davies' cross before Harry Kane added a customary second just after half-time.

A poacher's finish from Wayne Rooney with 19 minutes remaining threatened a comeback but Spurs held on to bag all three points for the last time at the Lane.

Not even 24 hours since the victory and demolition has already begun, with Kane expressing pride at scoring Tottenham's last ever goal at the famous stadium.

"What a way to finish, we wanted a win so badly in our last game here," he said afterwards. "I said before I'd love to score the winning goal and for it to happen is brilliant. To see it go in was special."

Manager Mauricio Pochettino was similarly emotional in his post-match interview, saying: "It was an emotional game and I'm lucky to be able to share the history of this special club."

Tottenham's new home - which is currently nameless but goes by the name 'Northumberland Development Project' - will be ready for use for the 2017/18 season. Until then, the Lilywhites will play their home games at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

White Hart Lane has played host to some memorable fixtures down the years but seeing as the final game was against United, a certain David Beckham saw fit to pay homage on Instagram.

And his tribute was beautiful. In the post below, Beckham reflected on his experiences at the Lane but largely focused on his grandfather, Joesph West, who passed away in 2009 and was a huge Tottenham fan.

BECKHAM'S WHITE HART LANE TRIBUTE

He wrote: "Being an East End boy and Manchester United fan I always loved scoring against the London clubs, but there was always a slight guilt every time I scored against Spurs at White Hart Lane for one reason only.

"My grandad was always watching and he had been a season ticket holder for 40 years but he loved every moment.

David Beckham

"I have so many great memories from White Hart Lane, from the age of 11 training there and then being sat in Terry Venables' office being offered a contract (obviously turning it down) to captaining United in that famous comeback.

"But the most memorable has to be the day of my grandad's funeral, when we celebrated his life in the stadium with family and friends. White Hart Lane will always be a big part of our family. Thank you for the memories @spursofficial."

