With the NBA Draft Lottery coming on Tuesday night, front offices are in full swing on their draft preparations.

And some teams have odd ways of analyzing their potential draftees.

That was on full display last week, as about 70 prospects went to Chicago for the annual NBA Draft Combine, which was attended by front office members and coaching staffs for every NBA team.

In addition to the physical testing of the players and 5-on-5 scrimmaging, the players also had individual interviews with teams.

The players also met with the media, and were asked about who they met with and what they were asked.

The results were entertaining.

Here are the five most ridiculous questions asked at the combine:

1. HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO DIE?

Frank Mason, the consensus national player of the year last year from Kansas, was asked this question during interviews with teams.

According to the Kansas City Star, he came up with a good answer.

“The craziest question was probably: If I were to die, which way would I want to go out?” Mason told ESPN2 on the telecast of Thursday’s NBA Combine in Chicago. “I said, ‘In my sleep, because I wouldn’t want to suffer from any pain or anything, so I’d just rather be asleep around my son (Amari) and my family.'"

2. YELLOW LIGHT: SPEED UP OR SLOW DOWN?

Justin Patton of Creighton was asked this question by the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to the Dallas Morning News.

"I'd say it was, When I come to a yellow light, do I speed up and go through or slow down and stop?" Patton said. "I think I know what they were doing with that, but ...

"I said it depends on where I'm going."

Good answer. We think.

3. WHY IS A MANHOLE COVER ROUND?

The same Dallas story talked to Timberwolves director of sports psychology Dan Kalkstein about the weird questions they ask.

It's mostly about quick answers and wondering if the prospect is going to hem and haw about the answer.

In case you were wondering, according to Kalkstein, it is because "a round cover will never fall through the round hole it is designed to fit into and that it doesn't matter what direction the cover is pointing. It still fits, unlike other shapes."

OK.

4. HOW MANY BASKETBALLS CAN FIT IN THIS ROOM?

An article by Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype took a look at weird questions and this was one.

Apparently, teams are just looking for a legit guess in the interviews, which usually takes place in a large conference room.

I wouldn't even know where to begin. 1,000? Who knows.

5. IF YOU WERE THE SIZE OF A PENCIL AND STUCK IN A BLENDER, HOW WOULD YOU GET OUT?

Apparently this is a common question asked during interviews for Google and other Silicon Valley jobs in the tech industry.

It's to test a player's creativity, problem-solving, etc.

But I have to wonder: If a team is going to be asking such nonsensical questions, do you really want to play for them?

I guess the paycheck would make it worth it.