Sergio Busquets.

Sergio Busquets ended a Las Palmas player with a dirty piece of skill

Barcelona kept up the pressure on Real Madrid this weekend by matching their 4-1 scoreline over Sevilla with their own over Las Palmas.

The Blaugrana are still clinging to the top spot in the La Liga table, though Los Blancos could put one hand on the title this week by winning their game in hand against Celta Vigo.

All both sides have to do is simply keep winning, and judging by the form the two sides are showing at the moment nobody is going to stop them.

On Sunday, though, Neymar stole the headlines with a hat-trick, while strike partner Luis Suarez grabbed a goal of his own, and there was one moment that seemed to pass a lot of fans by.

On the 35th minute, when Barca took the lead, Neymar tapped in from close range after Suarez put a tantalising ball across the box for him to finish.

But in the build-up to the goal, we can see that the move was started by Sergio Busquets, who displayed his otherworldly composure by sidestepping two players with two deft touches before finding Andres Iniesta, who split the Las Palmas defence with a beautifully weighted pass to Suarez. 

It was an outrageous piece of skill that nobody paid attention to after the ball hit the back of the net. Check it out in the video below. 

Pretty tasty, huh? Busquets is the archetypal deep-lying playmaker and shows exactly how a player needs to shake off an oncoming opponent with flair and composure. You can bet this will make his personal highlight reel at the end of the season.

However, this isn't the first time he's pulled off this little trick, as he's already done something similar when being chased down by Isco during a Clasico.

Busquets was sold short on a pass and with the diminutive Real Madrid midfielder closing in, Busquets anticipated his moves and saw him off with a

Though it's no surprise to see that the 28-year-old has these kinds of skills in his locker, it always feels strange when he performs one during a game. 

After all this time it still feels as if he's slightly underappreciated.

Topics:
La Liga
Sergio Busquets
Spain Football
Football

