The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

WWE

Roman Reigns Vince McMahon.

WWE would consider a dramatic reunion after RAW ratings slump

Although it's unfortunate that Braun Strowman will be out-of-action due to injury for some time, his absence could mean a huge reunion for one of the WWE Universe's most loved trios.

The Shield disbanded a few years back in 2014 after Seth Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to join Triple H and The Authority. Rollins had quite the run with The Authority but was ultimately turned on my Triple H on an episode of RAW.

After the WWE Draft earlier last year, it was hoped that The Shield would reunite. That didn't happen, however, as Ambrose was sent to SmackDown while Reigns and Rollins were on RAW. Thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up last month, however, all three men now reside on RAW making a reunion possible.

Making a reunion even more likely, all three former WWE Champions are currently baby faces and some of the WWE Universe's most beloved characters. 

Respected professional wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer, recently joined the Live Audio Wrestling Podcast to discuss a possible reunion for the faction this summer (quotes via Inquisitr):

“I don’t think it’s the right time [for a Shield reunion], but you know what? Coming off of that really bad rating, that’s the kind of thing that if somebody brought it up, [WWE] would go, ‘well, we’ve got nothing else going on that anyone cares about, and we know that we could always do this.’

"So, [a Shield reunion] wouldn’t surprise me. It’s not the worst idea, and it feels like it’s outta nowhere, but they also need something.

"I could see [WWE] looking at the ratings over the last two weeks and saying ‘we need something to shake this thing up.’ So, that might be it.”

WWE SummerSlam 2015

A Shield reunion certainly would be a great thing for the WWE this summer, especially given the position the company is at now. Ratings are at a record low and with the exit of Braun Strowman due to injury, Reigns is in need of another major storyline to keep him busy.

Reigns and Rollins seem to be on the same page on WWE TV lately, so perhaps a reunion is on our horizon. If so, this year's WWE summer won't be so bleak as years past.

What are your thoughts on a potential Shield reunion? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
SmackDown

