At the start of every weekend, thousands of us attempt to predict which teams will be victorious and put our money where our mouth is by placing an accumulator.

Unfortunately for us folk in England, our leagues can be very difficult to call - especially when it comes to the Premier League.

With a handful of clubs seeking Premier League glory at the start of every season, the division is deemed one of the most competitive in Europe.

And even so-called football experts find it hard to predict - none more so than BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson.

The former Liverpool defender has a column on the BBC Sport website every Friday where he attempts to predict the weekend’s scores.

How does he do? Well, terribly.

In fact, thanks to Joe.co.uk, we’ve discovered how the Premier League table would look going into the final game week if all of Lawrenson’s predictions had come true.

To say it’s ridiculous would be an understatement.

Firstly, his former club Liverpool sit top on 89 points having not lost a single game. Not biased at all…

Also, Lawrenson clearly still rates Leicester with them sitting seventh with 71 points! After the Foxes, there’s then a bizarre 22-point gap to Everton in eighth.

Despite Sunderland being rock-bottom with 24 points in real-life, Lawrenson’s predictions has them in the dizzy heights of 14th on 34 points.

As for the three teams in danger of going down, Lawrenson clearly doesn’t rate them.

He has Swansea picking up 25 points - 13 points below their actual tally - Middlesbrough picking up 21 points - seven points below their actual tally - and Hull picking up just 18 points - 16 points below their actual tally.

To make things easier for you to see just how embarrassing Lawrenson’s predictions are, see his table compared to the actual table.

(Actual points are in brackets).

1 | Liverpool 89 points (73)

2 | Chelsea 84 points (87)

3 | Manchester City 82 points (72)

4 | Tottenham 77 points (80)

5 | Manchester United 77 points (65)

6 | Arsenal 76 points (69)

7 | Leicester 71 points (43)

8 | Everton 49 points (61)

9 | Crystal Palace 47 points (41)

10 | West Brom 44 points (45)

11 | Stoke 43 points (41)

12 | West Ham 37 points (42)

13 | Bournemouth 35 points (45)

14 | Sunderland 34 points (24)

15 | Southampton 28 points (45)

16 | Burnley 28 points (40)

17 | Watford 27 points (40)

18 | Swansea 25 points (38)

19 | Middlesbrough 21 points (28)

20 | Hull City 18 points (34)

Maybe it's time for someone else at the BBC to have a go at predictions next season.

