Boxing

David Haye.

Latest David Haye video shows how his incredible recovery has come along

It's only been two months since David Haye took to the ring with Tony Bellew in what was billed as the first big fight in the UK of the year.

Many expected the Bermondsey-born fighter to sweep the outspoken Liverpudlian away, only for him to find himself having to deal with only the third defeat of his professional career.

What was more impressive, though, was that he battled through five rounds with a snapped Achilles tendon that he sustained in the sixth round. Haye fought through the pain to give a good account of himself despite the injury, before getting knocked down in the 11th.

Haye kept his fans updated on his injury after the fight and pictures of the scar and the injury itself seemed to suggest that at 36 and with that kind of injury, his career was effectively over.

However, throughout the entire time, he insisted that he would be making a comeback and that he would battle back to full fitness in time to step into the ring again this year.

And judging by his latest update on Twitter, he's sticking to his word after he posted a video of himself hitting a punching bag in the gym.

Haye was on hand at the BATFA awards on Sunday night and it seems as though that was a subtle way of letting his fans know that he is ready to roll again.

The former Heavyweight champion landed a barrage of punches on the bag, showing that his speed still hasn't deserted him.

Adding the caption: "First time punching in just over 2 months, upper felt solid, naturally taking it very easy with lower leg. Great progress so far."

Haye has already had backing from Joseph Parker, who could be a potential opponent for the Brit when he does make a comeback.

“It’s not really beef with Tony, more that he’s a fighter that’s interested in facing me,” Parker told World Boxing News.

But Haye might have bigger things in mind, as a report in The Sun claims that he hopes to be back in the ring by December with either Anthony Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko or a rematch with Tony Bellew being on the agenda.

