Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

John Morrison had some pretty crazy expectations after leaving the WWE.

Morrison signed with the WWE back in 2002 and went on to have a rather successful career. The former three-time Intercontinental Champion and five-time Tag Team Champion left the company in 2011 after deciding not to re-sign with them.

The former MNM member recently joined The Art Of Wrestling podcast to discuss his time with the company and revealed exactly what happened as it pertains to his departure. Morrison revealed that he decided not to re-sign with the company because he wanted to film a movie and didn't want to work 250 days a year (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I wouldn't say I quit or was released. At the end of 2011, I just didn't resign. I let my contract run out. They offered me a couple of things.

"They didn't offer me what I wanted." Morrison continued, "I wanted to make a movie and I didn't want to work 250 days a year."

Much like other former WWE Superstars, Morrison was unhappy with the lack of creative control or input he had with the company:

"That's one of the reasons I left. I was tired of just kind of being on that express train, whatever you want to call it, so to speak.

"It just sort of shoots forward and you have no creative autonomy, no control over your time, and there's not much time for side projects or family and friends."

Morrison then stated that after he left WWE he thought it'd be easy to land a couple of movie roles, even a role in a major Marvel flick:

"When you leave WWE, like, when I left I was thinking, 'maybe I'll take, like, a year off, and in that year, I'll probably do a Marvel movie, maybe a couple of movies.

"I don't know.' And, obviously, completely unrealistic."

"I was thinking with the TV exposure I had with WWE, and it's kind of hard to explain to people sometimes how many countless hours you are on television when you've been on the road with WWE.

"I was thinking that was going to open doors, get me auditions, and get me into a lot of high profile roles. The thing that I didn't take into consideration is that acting, like wrestling, is a skill.

"And, as many people are fans of wrestling that are going to be excited to meet you, talk about what The Undertaker and John Cena were like, there [are] a lot of people out there who are movie producers and casting directors who are not impressed with wrestling on your resume."

