Wayne Rooney gave a timely reminder that he still knows how to find the back of the net against Tottenham on Sunday, but it could be too little too late.

When Anthony Martial burst into the 18-yard box and crossed, the Manchester United captain produced some clever movement to reach the ball first and fire home.

It was Rooney's 253rd goal for United - and the last ever at White Hart Lane - but his overall performance against Tottenham spoke volumes about his decline.

Not only did the 31-year-old lose Victor Wanyama for the opening goal, but he struggled to influence the game in attacking midfield.

So discontent were United fans with Rooney's display that, prior to his strike in the 71st minute, they were calling for him to be replaced by Jose Mourinho.

It seems inevitable that Rooney will leave this summer, but his uncertain future isn't the only reason he's making headlines today.

According to The Sun, among various other sources, Rooney lost £500,000 in a two-hour gambling spree at Manchester's 235 Casino in March. Five hundred thousand.

I know what you're thinking: how on earth does someone lose half a million pounds in two hours? Here's how.

Witnesses claim Rooney entered the casino alone at midnight following United's 1-0 win over FC Rostov in the Europa League on March 16, which he missed through injury.

Rooney was drinking but wasn't drunk, according to one onlooker, and was being "extremely reckless" with his betting on blackjack and roulette by persistently putting thousands on red and individual numbers.

“Wayne was being extremely reckless, laying down chips which amounted to massive bets," the witness said.

"He was gambling a lot on red when he was playing roulette - which seemed appropriate - and was putting long-shot bets on solo numbers. He kept losing but that just prompted him to bet more."

Another witness added: "It was midnight when he arrived and the middle of the week so there weren't that many people in the casino. Wayne went to the VIP area and was in there until 2am.

"He was losing thousands a minute, and hundreds of thousands per hour. It's an unbelievable amount."

Wow. Rooney has previously lost a lot of money through betting, for which he got into a lot of trouble with wife Coleen, but never has £500,000 in two hours been reported.

The Sun also claim this latest revelation could put Rooney's potential big-money move to China in jeopardy, depending on how Coleen reacts.

