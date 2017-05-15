Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kawhi Leonard.

NBA executive's thoughts on Zaza-Kawhi incident

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers haven't even opened their Eastern Conference finals series yet but the Western Conference finals already has a huge controversy on its hands. 

The San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors have begun their battle for the right to go to the NBA Finals, giving fans a chance to see the last two champions out of the Western Conference put on what should be a great series. 

Game 1 was a wild ride, but an ankle injury to Kawhi Leonard definitely hampered the mood. Zaza Pachulia may, or may not, have intentionally slid under Leonard during a jumpshot, causing him to re-injure his left ankle with an awkward landing. 

It's not uncommon to see this kind of play in any given NBA game. Pachulia closed out on Leonard and continued to slide under Kawhi while he was still in the air. That left Leonard without any space to land, rolling his ankle in the third and exiting Game 1. 

Pachulia didn't need to take the extra shuffle he did to get directly under Leonard but he moved under him regardless. That kind of play leads to injuries more often than not, and one anonymous NBA executive agrees with what a lot of Spurs are thinking right now.

The Huffington Post's Jordan Schultz revealed that an executive texted him about the play, and he too is convinced that Pachulia acted with intent, calling the play dirty:

Leonard weighed in on the play and said it was a basketball play, and that Pachulia was just trying to defend him. Pachulia and his teammates obviously are saying he didn't do anything dirty. Fans seem to be split on it.

It definitely looks strange that Zaza took an extra step right under Kawhi after the ball had already been released, but he's a big man who's moving fast to get into defensive position. No matter what the case may have been, there's no way to prove he had ill intent.

The Warriors would go on to complete a huge comeback, down 21 points prior to Leonard leaving the game. Whether Pachulia meant to do it or not means little to the Spurs now, who are stuck in a tough dilemma either way. 

San Antonio hasn't made an official announcement about Leonard's status going forward yet, but if he does have to miss time the Spurs could be in huge trouble. They're already down Tony Parker, and losing Leonard after dropping Game 1 could be a nail in the Spurs' coffin. 

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Stephen Curry
Kawhi Leonard
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again