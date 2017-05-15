GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Guardiola and Klopp.

The results that are needed to force playoff between Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal

With Chelsea having secured the Premier League title while Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Hull have already been relegated to the Championship, you’d be forgiven for thinking the final week of the season will be boring.

However, there is still one thing to be settled - the race for a top-four finish.

Chelsea and Spurs have guaranteed Champions League football next season, meaning there is only two further spot up for grabs with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal vying for them.

After their 4-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday, Liverpool are currently third. However, both City and Arsenal have a game in hand over Jurgen Klopp’s side and could go two points ahead and one point behind respectively.

In fact, the three teams are so close that there could be an incredible three-way playoff to settle their league positions.

Rules say that “any club ending on identical points, goal difference and goals scored must play-off at a neutral venue to decide which of them is placed higher in the final standings if the title, European qualification or relegation is at stake.”

And there is a possibility - albeit rather slim - that all three clubs could be tied come Sunday evening.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

The Telegraph have worked out the most likely scenario that would lead to a three-way playoff.

While it’s highly unlikely, you just never know and it would be rather incredible to see.

The results

Here are the results that are needed:

Tuesday
Arsenal 3 Sunderland 0
Man City 2 West Brom 2

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LEICESTER

Sunday
Liverpool 0 Boro 1
Arsenal 0 Everton 0
Watford 3 Man City 1

That would leave all three sides on 73 points, with a goal difference of +32, having scored 75 goals.

It’s believed that the Premier League would only discuss plans for a playoff if results on Tuesday night keep the realistic prospect of the above scenario alive.

Like we said, it’s highly unlikely but just imagine if it actually happened.

