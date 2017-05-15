Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

It's good to be Eddie Lacy.

The new Seattle Seahawks running back, a product of Nick Saban's college football factory down at Alabama, just earned a hefty paycheck for being not-so-hefty.

All in a day's work... of not eating those second helpings.

His contract had a weight clause where he needed to weigh in at 255 pounds or less to earn a $55,000 bonus from his new team.

Well, Lacy reportedly weighed in at 253 pounds, and should be in a celebratory mood.

The former Green Bay Packers star had the two pounds to spare, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Darin Gantt of ProFootballTalk, Lacy will be tested seven times, with more money available early in June.

All Lacy has to do is drop a few more pounds to make his June weigh-in of 250.

Here is the weight breakdowns for Lacy, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

In June and August, he needs to hit that 250-pound mark for the $55,000 bonuses. Then, in August and in December, he needs to hit the 245-pound marks to earn two more bonuses at $55,000 each.

Go, Eddie, go! You can do it!

His one-year deal with the Seahawks is reportedly for $4.25 million, with only $2.8 million of that being guaranteed. The rest is built into incentives, like the one he reached on Monday.

Lacy was a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, struggled with his weight during his four seasons with the Packers.

Famously, Lacy was fat shamed by the internet when a photograph surfaced on social media showing off his girth in 2013.

The running back then reportedly weighed as much as 267 during free-agency visits this offseason. For their part, the Packers reportedly used to dock Lacy pay for not hitting weight thresholds.

Weight clauses are not that unusual in the NFL - Vince Wilfork had one that paid him $60,000 per bonus when he played for the New England Patriots - but Lacy's is the most widely publicized one. People are obsessed with "Fat Eddie" and want to know if the running back will live up to the standards in Seattle.

Lacy has gained 3,435 yards rushing in his pro career, but scoring just six touchdowns in that time in Green Bay. Last season, Lacy gained 360 yards on 71 rushing attempts, but did not score a touchdown.

For the Seahawks to return to Super Bowl form, coach Pete Carroll and fans will want Lacy to eat freely near the goal line next season.

