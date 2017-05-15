Despite spending £150 million and smashing the world transfer fee, Jose Mourinho has had a fairly underwhelming debut campaign at Manchester United.

The weekend’s results confirmed that they won't be finishing in the top-four in the Premier League and are now relying on winning the Europa League to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils will face Ajax in the final in Stockholm but it’s become clear that Mourinho has been unable to juggle both domestic and European football this campaign.

Therefore, don’t be surprised to see the Portuguese boss spend big once again this summer.

He has already been linked with moves for Antoine Griezmann, James Rodriquez and Andrea Belotti to join the likes of Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Eric Bailly, who he’s already brought to Old Trafford.

However, Ryan Giggs has identified one player that he’d love to see his former side sign - and it’s not any of the aforementioned trio.

Giggs on his ideal signing

Instead, the Welsh legend sees Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez as the ideal signing.

“[He’s] a brilliant player. His work rate, the effect he has on his team-mates, a winner," he said, per M.E.N.

“He just looks how South Americans are, tough aren’t they.

“Yeah. Jose Mourinho bought [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic because he is a winner.

“He’d won everywhere he’d gone. Not only the effect on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

“You can just feel that Sanchez would give his team-mates a lift.”

Controversial to say the least.

Sanchez’s future at Arsenal is in doubt with the Gunners looking likely to miss out on Champions League qualification.

The Chilean’s contract expires at the end of next season and it appears he’s no closer to signing a new deal.

Whether he would turn his back on the club and move to United seems unlikely, though.

After all, he would be well aware of how the same move from a certain Robin van Persie went down.

Nice try, Ryan but we can't see Sanchez joined United we're afraid.

