Roger Federer has enjoyed a stellar 2017 thus far.

In January, the 35-year-old won an historic 18th career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open by beating old nemesis Rafael Nadal in the final.

He then added a 25th Masters title at Indian Wells before making it 26 at the Miami Open, where he once again triumphed over Nadal.

Article continues below

But despite looking in such good form, Federer made the shock announcement in April that he would not be competing in any clay tournament except Roland Garros.

"When I am healthy and feeling good, I can produce tennis like this," he said after the Miami Open. "When I am not feeling this good, there is no chance I will be in the finals competing with Rafa.

Article continues below

"That is why this break is coming in the clay court season, focusing everything on the French, the grass and then the hard courts after that.

"I'm not 24 any more so things have changed in a big way and I probably won't play any clay-court event except the French."

Federer's absence in the clay court season has been a big blow for tennis fans but the Swiss has just delivered even worse news.

In an official statement on his website, Federer confirmed he will not be playing at the French Open later this month.

And why? Because at 35-years-old, tennis' greatest ever player realises he must preserve his body to elongate his career and focus on the grass/hard court seasons.

He wrote: "Regrettably, I've decided not to participate in the French Open.

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons.

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward.

"Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season.

"I will miss the French fans, who have always been so supportive and I look forward to seeing them at Roland Garros next year."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms