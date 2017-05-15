GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Roger Federer.

Roger Federer explains why he's pulled out of the 2017 French Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roger Federer has enjoyed a stellar 2017 thus far.

In January, the 35-year-old won an historic 18th career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open by beating old nemesis Rafael Nadal in the final.

He then added a 25th Masters title at Indian Wells before making it 26 at the Miami Open, where he once again triumphed over Nadal.

Article continues below

But despite looking in such good form, Federer made the shock announcement in April that he would not be competing in any clay tournament except Roland Garros.

"When I am healthy and feeling good, I can produce tennis like this," he said after the Miami Open. "When I am not feeling this good, there is no chance I will be in the finals competing with Rafa.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

"That is why this break is coming in the clay court season, focusing everything on the French, the grass and then the hard courts after that.

"I'm not 24 any more so things have changed in a big way and I probably won't play any clay-court event except the French."

Federer's absence in the clay court season has been a big blow for tennis fans but the Swiss has just delivered even worse news.

In an official statement on his website, Federer confirmed he will not be playing at the French Open later this month.

And why? Because at 35-years-old, tennis' greatest ever player realises he must preserve his body to elongate his career and focus on the grass/hard court seasons.

He wrote: "Regrettably, I've decided not to participate in the French Open.

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons.

2017 Miami Open - Day 14

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward.

"Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season.

"I will miss the French fans, who have always been so supportive and I look forward to seeing them at Roland Garros next year."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again