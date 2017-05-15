Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley could be splitting up soon.

The team has been on the shelf as of late with Rawley receiving quite the singles push due to Ryder's injury. Ryder injured his knee and was forced to be sidelined for 4 to 9 months. The injury couldn't have come at the worst time as The Hype Bros had just been named the No. 1-contenders for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles.

Per a report from PWMania, once Ryder does return from injury The Hype Bros may be no more. After Ryder's injury, Rawley has been a part of the six pack challenge to determine the next challenger for the WWE Championship and has won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

The report also suggests that while Rawley is being pushed rather significantly, his push is not as important as that of Baron Corbin.

One reason for the WWE attempting to get Rawley over is the possibility that his longtime friend and current NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski could be making the switch over to professional wrestling once the New England Patriots' tight end is done performing on the gridiron.

The WWE would love to stay on good terms with Rawley, so he can put in a good word for them to Gronk. It'd be hard to imagine Gronkowski beginning his professional wrestling career anywhere else other than WWE, but if he truly does want to give the career opportunity a shot some other promotions could throw some major cash the tight end's way.

The former Green Bay Packer and Arizona Cardinal aligned himself with Ryder in 2015 while he was in NXT. Once Rawley was drafted to SmackDown during the WWE Draft earlier this year, The Hype Bros began their run through the SmackDown Live tag team division.

They earned the right to challenge the then-WWE Tag Team Champion The Wyatt Family for the titles after winning a multi-team battle royal on SmackDown Live. Unfortunately, Ryder suffered an injury during the contest and their title match was called off.

Rawley's singles career is looking rather promising, and as bad as it may sound, Ryder's injury may have been the best thing that could've happened for his singles career.

What are your thoughts on The Hype Bros possibly breaking up?

