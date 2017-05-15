GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The boxing world waits patiently for the return of Tyson Fury.

His plan to be back in the ring by July has taken a blow after his drugs hearing to rule whether he is clear to fight again remains an ‘ongoing’ matter.

The UK Anti-Doping team have not yet made a decision on whether the allegations have substantial ground to ban him further.

“It’s been adjourned to carry on later on,” said Robert Smith, General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

“I’m not surprised, it’s not unusual, it’s obviously a complex case.”

Fury hasn’t fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2015.

Since then, he has been suspended after failed drugs tests before withdrawing from a proposed rematch with Klitschko after claiming mental health problems.

It’s seen him give up his WBO and WBA titles and lose his boxing license.

While he waits, Fury is getting himself back into shape and has been pretty prolific on social media in the meantime.

BOX-HEAVYWEIGHT-GERMANY-UKR-GBR-KLITSCHKO-FURY

Fury's Instagrams

He’s been uploading numerous Instagram videos over the past couple of weeks for various reasons.

But one of them that was uploaded last week could land him in trouble.

It seems as though Fury was filming his video while driving his car.

The reflection in his sunglasses appears to show him holding the wheel with one hand and his phone with the other.

p1bg6qgcgerfl105811qq1rvl10phd.jpg

Take a look:

It has been against the law to touch your mobile phone whilst driving since 2003. And the punishment was increased recently with drivers facing a £200 fine and six points if they’re caught.

The Sun Online has contacted Fury's management Hennessy Sports for a response.

