GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

John Terry.

John Terry scores and gives away goal vs Watford in 30 seconds

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

John Terry's days at Chelsea are numbered.

Now 36-years-old, the veteran centre-back will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season in search of regular football, most likely in the Premier League.

He will do so having added yet another league winners' medal to his collection, with Chelsea clinching the title against West Brom on Friday night.

Article continues below

Terry has only made seven league appearances this season but he will still lift the trophy - alongside Gary Cahill - as the club's captain on the final day.

"We will lift it together of course," Terry said after the West Brom win. "Me and Lamps (Frank Lampard) did that together for many years here."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

With nothing left to play for, Antonio Conte started Terry against Watford on Monday night to give him the send off he deserves.

And with 22 minutes played the decision proved a masterstroke, with Terry bundling the ball home from a corner to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

Cue scenes of jubilation at the Bridge, but 30 seconds later, disaster struck.

In an embarrassing mix up, Terry inadvertently headed the ball straight to Etienne Capoue in Chelsea's 18-yard box to fire past Asmir Begovic and make it 1-1.

Terry's face said it all - he'd just gone from hero to zero in under a minute. Check out his goal and blunder in the videos below.

TERRY'S DREAM TURNS INTO A NIGHTMARE

Awkward. Chelsea eventually restored their lead in the 36th minute through Cesar Azpilicueta, who struck a lovely half-volley from outside the box to find the bottom-left corner.

Check out the Spain international's effort below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Ex-WWE Superstar reveals his 'completely unrealistic' expectations post-WWE

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

Fan places £100 bet on Chelsea to win the league - but makes a hilarious mistake

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again