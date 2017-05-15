John Terry's days at Chelsea are numbered.

Now 36-years-old, the veteran centre-back will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season in search of regular football, most likely in the Premier League.

He will do so having added yet another league winners' medal to his collection, with Chelsea clinching the title against West Brom on Friday night.

Terry has only made seven league appearances this season but he will still lift the trophy - alongside Gary Cahill - as the club's captain on the final day.

"We will lift it together of course," Terry said after the West Brom win. "Me and Lamps (Frank Lampard) did that together for many years here."

With nothing left to play for, Antonio Conte started Terry against Watford on Monday night to give him the send off he deserves.

And with 22 minutes played the decision proved a masterstroke, with Terry bundling the ball home from a corner to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead.

Cue scenes of jubilation at the Bridge, but 30 seconds later, disaster struck.

In an embarrassing mix up, Terry inadvertently headed the ball straight to Etienne Capoue in Chelsea's 18-yard box to fire past Asmir Begovic and make it 1-1.

Terry's face said it all - he'd just gone from hero to zero in under a minute. Check out his goal and blunder in the videos below.

TERRY'S DREAM TURNS INTO A NIGHTMARE

Awkward. Chelsea eventually restored their lead in the 36th minute through Cesar Azpilicueta, who struck a lovely half-volley from outside the box to find the bottom-left corner.

Check out the Spain international's effort below.

