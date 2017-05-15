John Cena is a massive human being, however, his workout routine is nowhere near as big.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" is one of, if not the, most famous WWE Superstars of all time, and aside from his great microphone skills and solid in-ring work, his physique plays a large part to his success.

The 16-time world champion recently did an interview with Business Insider and talked about what he does inside the gym and in the kitchen to maintain his physical form. To many's surprise, Cena's regimen isn't that extensive (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Weekly workout routine, there is no day-by-day because the travel is crazy. The days vary, there's no daily schedule.

"Four days on, three days off usually. Two days of compound strength movements, which is like, multiple joint stuff. Two days of push-pull, with the goal of being stronger every day."

As for Cena's dietary habits, it's very simple - stay away from the junk food:

"My daily diet - Stay away from the junk. If it breathes or if it's green, eat it. And just overall make good decisions."

Cena is currently oh a hiatus from the WWE as he is busy promoting his new film "The Wall" which was released last week (May 12, 2017). Cena has been killing it in Hollywood lately, landing roles in films such as Trainwreck, Sisters, Daddy's Home, The Wall, Daddy's Home 2, and Ferdinand.

He hasn't been seen since his WrestleMania 33 mixed tag team match alongside his fiancee Nikki Bella, where they defeated The Miz and Maryse. After the match, Cena proposed to Bella in front of the jam-packed Orlando crowd, plus the millions watching at home around the world, and the former Divas Champion said yes.

Now both Cena and Bella are taking time off from the squared circle, with Bella's career currently in a state of doubt due to lingering neck injuries.

Cena is expected to return to the ring very soon, as both he and Brock Lesnar are being advertised for Monday Night RAWs and SmackDown Lives during the summer. Once Cena makes his return it should be interesting to see who he feuds with next.

