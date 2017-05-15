Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Braun Strowman's absence has certainly been felt on Monday Night RAW, with the Monster Among Men absent after suffering an undisclosed injury.

WWE finally made the big announcement and it's looking even worse than initially thought. Most expected Strowman to be out four-to-eight weeks with the injury, back perhaps even in time before the July Great Balls of Fire RAW pay-per-view.

Strowman was in the middle of a huge push, feuding with Roman Reigns and putting himself onto a path that led to WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar. Now it's unclear where he'll fit once he returns, especially now that details of the brutal injury and huge timetable have been announced.

Strowman officially suffered a shattered elbow, according to WWE.com's full update on his status, and the Monster Among Men will be forced out of action for approximately six months.

"Immediately after the assault on Strowman's injured shoulder and elbow by the former WWE Champion, The Monster Among Men left RAW in an ambulance and was able to get back to the United States for a medical evaluation this past Wednesday," the statement reads.

Six months is a massive timetable, leaving RAW without it's rapidly-growing heel to help keep the show moving. Strowman was set for a major program as one of the key pieces in the WWE's plan to get to a Reigns vs. Lesnar WrestleMania 34 bout.

Now, Braun could be out until roughly December, forcing him to miss a number of pay-per-views including SummerSlam. A six-month recovery window could put him back in the ring in time to be a part of Survivor Series in late-November, but that's right on the edge of his scheduled recovery.

Fans are devastated by the news of Strowman's demise, reacting to news of the situation going from bad to worse with the massive timetable set in the WWE's big update:

While others just used it as a chance to get some jokes off and provide witty commentary:

Strowman being out for an extended period creates a huge problem on RAW, where they're also trying to make up for having a part-time champion in Lesnar. The show has hit another lull after the excitement of the Superstar Shake-up and arrival of Kurt Angle as general manager tapered off.

On the bright side, at least Strowman should be back in time to enter the Royal Rumble, which could serve as a great place to get Braun back on track after this unfortunate injury.

