GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Braun Strowman.

WWE makes huge Braun Strowman injury announcement

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Braun Strowman's absence has certainly been felt on Monday Night RAW, with the Monster Among Men absent after suffering an undisclosed injury.

WWE finally made the big announcement and it's looking even worse than initially thought. Most expected Strowman to be out four-to-eight weeks with the injury, back perhaps even in time before the July Great Balls of Fire RAW pay-per-view.

Strowman was in the middle of a huge push, feuding with Roman Reigns and putting himself onto a path that led to WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar. Now it's unclear where he'll fit once he returns, especially now that details of the brutal injury and huge timetable have been announced.

Article continues below

Strowman officially suffered a shattered elbow, according to WWE.com's full update on his status, and the Monster Among Men will be forced out of action for approximately six months. 

"Immediately after the assault on Strowman's injured shoulder and elbow by the former WWE Champion, The Monster Among Men left RAW in an ambulance and was able to get back to the United States for a medical evaluation this past Wednesday," the statement reads. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

The 5 results needed to force 3-way playoff between Liverpool, Man City & Arsenal

The 5 results needed to force 3-way playoff between Liverpool, Man City & Arsenal

Six months is a massive timetable, leaving RAW without it's rapidly-growing heel to help keep the show moving. Strowman was set for a major program as one of the key pieces in the WWE's plan to get to a Reigns vs. Lesnar WrestleMania 34 bout. 

Now, Braun could be out until roughly December, forcing him to miss a number of pay-per-views including SummerSlam. A six-month recovery window could put him back in the ring in time to be a part of Survivor Series in late-November, but that's right on the edge of his scheduled recovery. 

Fans are devastated by the news of Strowman's demise, reacting to news of the situation going from bad to worse with the massive timetable set in the WWE's big update:

While others just used it as a chance to get some jokes off and provide witty commentary:

Strowman being out for an extended period creates a huge problem on RAW, where they're also trying to make up for having a part-time champion in Lesnar. The show has hit another lull after the excitement of the Superstar Shake-up and arrival of Kurt Angle as general manager tapered off. 

On the bright side, at least Strowman should be back in time to enter the Royal Rumble, which could serve as a great place to get Braun back on track after this unfortunate injury. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown

Trending Stories

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

See: Randy Orton just destroyed indie wrestling with two brutal tweets

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

Fans are devastated by WWE's huge Strowman injury announcement [Tweets]

The 5 results needed to force 3-way playoff between Liverpool, Man City & Arsenal

The 5 results needed to force 3-way playoff between Liverpool, Man City & Arsenal

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Eddie Lacy just earned $55,000 for fulfilling one ridiculous clause in contract

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

Tom Brady reveals the two teams he likes to play as in Madden

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

The dramatic change WWE 'would consider' to save failing ratings [Meltzer]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again