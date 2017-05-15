GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Conte.

The reason Antonio Conte's wife started crying during Chelsea v Watford

It’s hardly surprising that Chelsea fans adore Antonio Conte.

The Italian boss has worked wonders at Stamford Bridge this season, transforming a side that finished 10th last season into Premier League champions.

He may not have got off to the best of starts, losing to both Liverpool and Arsenal but since his switch to 3-4-3, the Blues have been almost unstoppable.

And after sealing glory at West Brom last Friday, it was party time when they hosted Watford on Monday.

And it didn’t take long for them to sing the praises of Conte.

Chants of ‘Antonio’ were soon ringing around west London immediately after kick-off.

While Conte usually ignores these chants to concentrate on orchestrating his side, he decided he would acknowledge them by applauding all four sides of the stadium.

It was a lovely moment - but one that was too emotional for Conte’s wife.

Within minutes of the game starting, Elisabetta Muscarello was in floods of tears as thousands of football fans expressed their love for her husband.

Muscarello probably wasn’t expecting such an incredible reception for her partner as she hasn’t attend too many matches this season with her still residing in Italy with her daughter.

However, the 47-year-old is believed to be open to moving the family to London ahead of next season.

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League

At the time of writing - Chelsea couldn't quite celebrate winning the title in style.

John Terry looked to set them on their way, before his mistake allowed Etienne Capoue to equalise.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s fine strike put Chelsea 2-1 ahead before half-time, while the hero of the hour Michy Batushuayi looked to put the game beyond doubt with a second-half tap-in.

However, Daryl Janmaat’s superb individual strike made it 3-2 before Stefano Okaka equalised with 15 minutes remaining.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Cesar Azpilicueta
Francesc Fabregas
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football
Frank Lampard

