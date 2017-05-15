GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Didier Drogba.

Didier Drogba mocks ex-Man Utd trio for saying Chelsea wouldn't win the PL in August

Football News
Chelsea headed into tonight's clash with Watford as Premier League champions, but rewind eight months and that didn't seem remotely possible.

Six games into the 2016/17 season and the Blues were eighth in the table having lost back-to-back games against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Manchester City were top of the table having won six out of six and the rest of the top four (Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal) were going strong.

Chelsea seemed out of the race already, or at least unable to launch a strong title bid.

How the tables turned. Following the 3-0 defeat away to Arsenal, Antonio Conte introduced his 3-4-3 system and Chelsea won their next 13 league games.

Defeats to Manchester United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace threatened to derail their challenge but time and time again they responded by winning - the hallmark of champions.

And now they're exactly that, having secured the title against West Brom at the Hawthorns last Friday with a 1-0 win.

What Conte's side have ultimately done is prove everyone wrong. No one gave them a hope in hell of winning the Premier League in September and October, yet here they are as champions.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-CHELSEA

Former Manchester United trio Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves were among those who doubted Chelsea's title credentials having ruled them out last August.

Following United's 1-0 win over Hull City at the KCOM Stadium, BT Sport host Jake Humphrey asked his guests whether Chelsea will win the league - they all responded by saying "no".

Chelsea fans haven't forgotten about their prediction and so created a video mocking them and spread it on social media (see below).

It's a funny watch - Eden Hazard certainly seems to think so! - and now Didier Drogba has joined in with mocking Ferdinand, Scholes and Hargreaves.

In response to the video, Drogba simply used a number of laughing and crying emojis to express his amusement, also linking Chelsea's official Twitter account.

Safe to say Ferdinand, Scholes and Hargreaves' prediction backfired, especially so with United sixth in the Premier League and their Champions League hopes hinging on the Europa League.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football

