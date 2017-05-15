The women's landscape of professional wrestling has never looked better, but former WWE Women's Champ Gail Kim holds one above them all.

Kim signed with the WWE originally in 2002 and won the Women's Title during that tenure, but was released just two years later after the company decided to go in a different direction. She then took off to TNA for the next two years before returning to WWE in 2008.

She once again left the WWE after a dispute with WWE officials over eliminating herself during a battle royal. Kim felt as though the WWE's women were being held back and was not happy during her time with the company.

Now Kim has been back with TNA since 2011 and is currently nursing an injury. She recently spoke to Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray to talk about her time in the pro wrestling business. When asked who she believes is the best female talent in the business today, Kim stated that she is a big fan of Charlotte Flair (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"Charlotte Flair definitely. I don't watch a lot of wrestling right now because number one there's an overabundance of it, I can't keep up.

"I pretty much keep track of all wrestling through social media, which has been great, and so I watch bits and pieces. If I talk about people having a great match then I have to go watch it.

"That started happening when the NXT girls were doing their thing, you know The Four Horsewomen, and I remember watching a four way with those girls and thinking 'Who stands out to me?'

"And Charlotte actually didn't stand out to me back then. I thought she was solid, I thought she was athletic, and then the way that she's progressed over the years just in her confidence, her year, everything is just now the complete package.

"And mind you, since we're in the business we hear about people and their work ethic, their personality, whether they're well liked or respected, and that usually factors into everything. And Charlotte, everyone will tell me she's the hardest worker.

"And I can respect that. I met her for the first time maybe two months ago, so sweet, really great girl. I love that she has hard shoes to fill.

The people that come from, especially successful, second-generation talent, it's just hard to fill those shoes of their fathers or mothers. She has done an awesome job. That would be a dream match for me as well."

What are your thoughts on Kim thinking Charlotte is the best female in the business today?

