John Cena's enjoyed an incredibly successful WWE career that he's transitioned into a very successful life.

He's recognizable worldwide, second to perhaps only The Rock in popularity. Cena's captured the WWE Championship 16 times, a feat that leaves him standing beside only Ric Flair. Now, his Hollywood career is gaining serious momentum.

Cena's away from WWE television for now - though he could be back closer to July - as he focuses on a handful of acting gigs. Everything seems to be heading in the right direction for Cena as he lands more substantial roles and improves as an actor.

"The Wall" is Cena's latest movie set to hit theaters, leaving The Leader of Cenation to go on a bit of a media frenzy to promote it. He spoke with the Toronto Sun to discuss the movie, along with a few other interesting bits.

Cena revealed what he considers the formula for his success, and it's not some great big secret only he knows. His approach is something everyone can adopt as their own, and really seems like common sense at the core of it

"I show up on time, I try to work really, really hard, and I approach everything like it’s the first day on the job. Also, I have a saying: ‘Don’t be an A-hole’ and I’m guided by that. [Laughs]. I just try to be a nice person, treat everyone with respect, and work hard," Cena told the Toronto Sun.

That seems simple enough until you start thinking about the "approach everything like it's the first day on the job," part. When you've been going through the same routine for decades in a career or life it's hard to start on a fresh page every single day.

Perhaps that's what makes Cena's prolific career more astounding. He's maintained an incredibly high level of commitment over such a long period of time. John didn't take the credit for his career all for himself, either.

Cena thanked his family, coaches and friends for influencing and supporting him from an early age.

"I think I was just fortunate enough to be surrounded by a wave of individuals who affected my life. And that starts with growing up with four brothers, and having supportive parents, and wonderful coaches as a young athlete, and the influence of friends with an equal work ethic," he said.

Hustle, loyalty, respect, showing up on time and not being an A-hole. Not a bad mantra to live by at all.

